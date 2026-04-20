BAM Prioritizes Team Cohesion with RM1.3 Million Training Investment for Thomas and Uber Cup

The Badminton Association of Malaysia invests heavily in a specialized training camp in Denmark to optimize team bonding and preparation for the upcoming Thomas and Uber Cup Finals.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia ( BAM ) has undertaken a significant strategic investment to bolster its chances at the upcoming Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Herning, Denmark. With a dedicated budget of RM1.3 million allocated for a ten-day centralised training camp, the association is prioritizing an environment free from domestic distractions. Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei , serving as the director of the performance committee, has voiced strong support for this expenditure.

He emphasized that while the financial commitment is substantial, the long-term benefits of team cohesion and specialized training far outweigh the costs. The camp provides an essential platform for national athletes to refine their skills while fostering a sense of camaraderie, which is widely considered the cornerstone of success in high-stakes international team events. Beyond mere physical training, the logistics of the trip have been meticulously planned to integrate professional support systems. For the first time in the organization's history, eight specialized personnel from the National Sports Institute have been deployed to support the squads. Reports emanating from the training base in Denmark indicate that the athletes are thriving under these conditions. The cooler climate, averaging around 8 degrees Celsius, has proven to be an unexpected advantage, allowing the players to undergo crucial physiological acclimatisation ahead of the actual competition. This level of preparation is also being viewed as a vital rehearsal for future challenges, including the highly anticipated team events at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan later this year. Leadership dynamics have also been carefully managed to ensure optimal focus for the participants. Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei has opted to remain in Malaysia, citing fiscal responsibility and the presence of an elite coaching staff—comprised of veterans like Rexy Mainaky, Herry Iman Pierngadi, and Tey Seu Bock—as sufficient for the team's needs. He expressed a belief that keeping the official entourage to a minimum reduces unnecessary pressure on the athletes, allowing the seasoned stars like Aaron Chia, Soh Wooi Yik, and Lee Zii Jia to lead by example. By maintaining a lean support team, the BAM is fostering a culture of autonomy and professionalism. This minimalist approach, balanced by the presence of key administrative figures like team manager Datuk Chong Juong Chain, ensures that the players remain the primary focus of the entire mission, setting a high standard for how national sports programs should operate on the global stage





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