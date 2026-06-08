Balok Health Clinic to Receive Major Electrical Upgrade After Power Failure

A faulty residual current device caused a power outage at Balok Health Clinic, prompting the Ministry of Health and the Integrated Coordination Unit to plan a full infrastructure overhaul, including new distribution panels and backup power systems, to prevent future disruptions.

The health centre in Balok, Kuantan, Pahang is set to undergo a comprehensive upgrade after a recent power outage disrupted services for both staff and patients.

The blackout was traced to a faulty residual current device inside the main distribution board, a component that protects the electrical system from leakage currents. When the device failed, the entire clinic lost electricity, forcing nurses to suspend routine examinations and emergency procedures to be carried out with backup generators that could not sustain the full load of medical equipment.

The incident highlighted the vulnerability of the facility's ageing infrastructure and sparked calls for a systematic review of all electrical safety measures across the public health network. Prime Minister's political secretary Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi visited the site and confirmed that the damaged component had already been replaced, but he stressed that a one‑off fix would not be sufficient.

He announced that the Ministry of Health together with the Integrated Coordination Unit of the Ministry of Health will launch a detailed assessment covering the condition of wiring, grounding, and protective devices throughout the clinic. The assessment will map out short‑term repairs and long‑term modernization projects, including the installation of new distribution panels, automatic voltage regulators, and an uninterruptible power supply that can keep critical devices such as ventilators and laboratory analyzers operational during any future outage.

Funding for the upgrade will be sourced from the national health infrastructure budget, and the timeline is expected to span the next twelve months. In his statement, Datuk Ahmad Farhan also praised the clinic staff for maintaining patient care despite the technical difficulties. He noted that the doctors, nurses, and support personnel continued to provide essential services, relying on portable lighting and manual record‑keeping while the power was restored.

The government will closely monitor progress{ and coordinate with local authorities : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : } to ensure that the community receives a reliable and safe health service for years to come. The upgrade is expected to improve overall resilience, reduce downtime during emergencies, and set a benchmark for other clinics in the region that face similar infrastructure challenges





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Electrical Safety Health Infrastructure Balok Clinic Power Outage Ministry Of Health

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