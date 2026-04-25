Badminton to Adopt 15x3 Scoring System from 2027

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has approved a change to a 15x3 scoring format, set to be implemented in January 2027, following a vote by its members. The move aims to make matches more exciting, competitive, and manageable for players and broadcasters.

The world of badminton is on the cusp of a significant transformation, as the Badminton World Federation ( BWF ) has officially approved a shift to a 15x3 scoring format, set to be implemented starting January 2027.

This decision, reached during the BWF Annual General Meeting held on Saturday, April 25th, in Horsens, Denmark, marks the third major alteration to the scoring system in the sport’s history. A resounding 82.16% of BWF members voted in favor of the change, signaling a clear desire for modernization and enhanced competitiveness within the game.

The current system, utilizing a 21x3 rally scoring format, has been in place for a considerable period, but the BWF believes the new 15x3 format will inject a fresh dynamic into matches, making them more engaging for both players and spectators. The move to 15x3 represents a return to a shorter scoring system, reminiscent of the sport’s earlier days. Badminton initially employed a 15x3 format with service exchange, which was later replaced by the 11x5 system.

The adoption of the 21x3 rally scoring format was intended to speed up play and make the game more accessible, but the BWF now believes that a further reduction in the points needed to win a game will yield even greater benefits. Datuk Kenny Goh, the secretary of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), emphasized the need for swift adaptation by Malaysian players and coaches.

He stated that the outcome of the vote makes the adoption of the new system unavoidable and necessitates its immediate integration into training programs. While the official implementation date is set for 2027, the BWF has granted flexibility, allowing for an earlier rollout if deemed appropriate. This proactive approach demonstrates the BWF’s commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and maximizing the positive impact of the new scoring format.

The BWF’s rationale behind this change is multifaceted, aiming to address several key areas within the sport. The BWF anticipates that the 15x3 format will lead to more exciting and competitive matches, characterized by faster progression to crucial points and shorter overall durations. This, in turn, is expected to improve the viewing experience for fans and enhance the sport’s appeal to a wider audience.

Furthermore, the governing body believes that fewer points per game will streamline tournament scheduling, improve the flow of events, and ensure greater consistency in broadcast coverage. A significant consideration is also player welfare. The BWF hopes that shorter matches will contribute to improved player recovery and reduced fatigue, allowing athletes to perform at their peak more consistently throughout tournaments. This is particularly important in an increasingly demanding competitive landscape where players face a grueling schedule of events.

The change is not without potential challenges. Players will need to adjust their strategies and tactics to suit the new scoring system, and coaches will need to develop training programs that emphasize quick starts and efficient point-winning.

However, the BWF is confident that the benefits of the 15x3 format will outweigh any initial difficulties, ultimately leading to a more dynamic, engaging, and sustainable future for badminton. The decision reflects a broader trend in sports towards shorter, more action-packed formats designed to capture the attention of modern audiences and prioritize athlete well-being. The BWF’s move is a bold step towards ensuring that badminton remains a vibrant and relevant sport in the years to come





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