Azlina Abdul Aziz takes step towards childhood dream, becomes lawyer

Azlina Abdul Aziz's journey from courtroom observer to lawyer is a remarkable story of resilience and devotion.

Azlina Abdul Aziz’s journey from courtroom observer to lawyer is truly inspiring. She began poring over legal materials, sitting in public courtrooms, observing how lawyers built their arguments and posed questions.

To help her son, she gained admission to International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) through the ‘Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning’ (APEL) programme, without an SPM certificate, and became a student again. She passed all her papers and, at 49 years old, was called to the Bar. She has opened her own firm, Azlina A Aziz & Co, where she practises criminal and civil law, focusing on helping the underprivileged, especially parents of children with mental disabilities





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Legal Lawyer Student Again Accreditation Of Prior Experiential Learning APEL Programme Dad's Mental Health Disorder Tap Rubber Young Parents Of Children With Mental Disabilities Diversity In Legal Representation

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