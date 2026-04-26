Azizulhasni Bags Bronze in Men’s Sprint at Track Cycling World Cup

Malaysian track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang secured a bronze medal in the men’s individual sprint at the 2026 Track Cycling World Cup in Nilai, adding to his recent gold in the keirin event. He defeated Nikita Kiriltsev of Individual Neutral Athlete in the bronze medal decider.

Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang , Malaysia ’s celebrated track cycling star, continued his impressive performance at the 2026 Track Cycling World Cup in Nilai, securing a bronze medal in the men’s individual sprint event.

This latest achievement follows his stunning gold medal win in the men’s keirin the previous day, solidifying his position as a force to be reckoned with in the world of track cycling. The bronze medal decider saw Azizulhasni comfortably overcome Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN) Nikita Kiriltsev, demonstrating his speed, tactical prowess, and unwavering determination. The National Velodrome in Nilai witnessed a thrilling display of athleticism as Azizulhasni navigated a challenging bracket, showcasing his consistency and ability to perform under pressure.

Azizulhasni’s journey to the bronze medal was marked by a series of impressive victories. He began with a strong showing against Huang Ruiting of China in the round of 16, confidently advancing to the quarter-finals. There, he continued his momentum, successfully eliminating Dominik Topinka of the Czech Republic. His semi-final clash against Matthew Paul proved to be a fiercely contested battle.

Azizulhasni initially took the lead, winning the first race with a burst of speed and skillful maneuvering. However, Paul responded emphatically, dominating the second race and leveling the score. The final race of the semi-final was a nail-biting affair, ultimately resulting in a victory for Paul, who progressed to the gold medal match. Despite the setback, Azizulhasni’s resilience shone through as he quickly refocused for the bronze medal race.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist’s ability to bounce back from a challenging semi-final highlights his mental fortitude and competitive spirit. The gold medal in the sprint event was claimed by Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands, the reigning world champion, who redeemed himself after finishing second in the keirin event. Paul secured the silver medal, completing the podium. While Azizulhasni celebrated his success, another Malaysian cyclist, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, faced a more challenging day.

He was unfortunately eliminated in the round of 16 after a tough contest against Mattia Predomo of Italy. Despite the early exit, Shah Firdaus’s participation in the World Cup demonstrates the growing strength and depth of Malaysia’s track cycling program. Azizulhasni’s bronze medal in Nilai adds to his earlier bronze medal win in the men’s individual sprint at the World Cup series in Perth, Australia, in March, showcasing his consistent performance on the international stage.

On the women’s side, Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri’s hopes of reaching the keirin final were unfortunately dashed as she was eliminated in the semi-finals. She subsequently finished 11th in the classification race for positions seven to 12. The Malaysian cycling team’s performance at the 2026 Track Cycling World Cup underscores their commitment to excellence and their potential for continued success in future competitions.

The team’s dedication, combined with the support of the nation, promises a bright future for track cycling in Malaysia





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Azizulhasni Awang Track Cycling World Cup Malaysia Sprint

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