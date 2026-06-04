Azila Md. Ali's Journey to Success through Economic Empowerment Program

Azila Md. Ali's story is a testament to the impact of the Economic Empowerment Program for Asnaf under MAIPk. With the program's guidance and support, she was able to learn the ins and outs of business, increase her sales, and even start a small workshop to meet the demand for her products.

Azila Md. Ali joined the Economic Empowerment Program for Asnaf under MAIPk, which helped her learn the ins and outs of business, guided her, and provided her with business equipment.

- UTUSANKUALA KANGSAR: Seeing her pastries that were destroyed due to heavy rain becoming a bitter moment for Azila Md. Ali, 46, when she first started her business to support her family's livelihood. The incident that occurred almost a decade ago has remained in her memory as the mother of five children after she chose to start a business as there was no other source of income.

At that time, she and her husband decided to open a business on the roadside as they often took orders for food and pastries in the neighborhood.

'When I first started my business, we lacked the initial capital. The situation worsened when the tent, table, and products for sale were severely damaged due to the rain,' she said. In 2019, Azila had the opportunity to join the Economic Empowerment Program for Asnaf under the Perak Islamic and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) which helped her learn the ins and outs of business, guided her, and provided her with business equipment.

The empowerment program by MAIPk met the 5th Flagship of the Perak Sejahtera 2030 plan, which is the Human Capital Empowerment and Lifelong Learning Program, which was initiated by the Perak Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad. The training given to MAIPk was to achieve the aspiration of 'One Family, One Entrepreneur' to get people out of poverty in this state. Azila said that she and her husband are now working hard as their children are still studying.

'The assistance allowed me to increase the number of products for sale. I used this assistance as best as possible. Now, my average sales exceed RM500 per week,' she said. The pastries sold by the woman are karipap, Seri Ayu cheese, Seri Ayu coconut, various types of apam, roti jala, Malaysian burgers, ketayap, dishes with lauk, pudding, and various types of kuih talam, as well as catering menus.

Before 2017, she worked as a kindergarten teacher at a private kindergarten with a monthly income of RM900.

'Then I stopped working and started selling pastries only. After joining the MAIPk program, I took various types of food and pastry orders, cakes, biscuits, kek, various types of sambal, and catering food.

'My husband works in the construction industry. However, a year ago, my husband's health began to deteriorate after an accident at work. He stopped working and we both started a business,' she said. She is grateful that her business with her husband's assistance has generated income to continue their livelihood and is now planning to expand the business.

Azila wants to have a small factory or workshop of her own to meet the demand for frozen karipap pastries and other products.

'I also aspire to make the workshop a platform to share knowledge by conducting cooking classes for the community around Kuala Kangsar and taking local children to work,' she said. The skills she possesses allowed her to be appointed as a cooking instructor for MAIPk and several agencies and learning centers.

'With the opportunities available, I also took the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) in the bakery and pastry industry as well as a lifelong learning course at the Community College to improve my skills,' she said





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