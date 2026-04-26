Azam Baki to Step Down as MACC Chief Commissioner Next Month

Tan Sri Azam Baki will conclude his tenure as the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on May 12th, emphasizing his commitment to continued public service and a smooth transition for the agency. He urges full cooperation with the incoming leadership and expresses gratitude for the trust placed in him during his time in office.

Tan Sri Azam Baki , the outgoing Chief Commissioner of the Malaysia n Anti-Corruption Commission ( MACC ), has indicated he will be stepping down from his position once his current contract concludes next month.

Addressing reporters following an event in Negri Sembilan, Azam confirmed his tenure will officially end on May 12th. While he has not yet formulated concrete plans for his future endeavors, he emphatically stated his intention to remain actively engaged in various pursuits. He highlighted his commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, specifically mentioning his continued dedication to jogging and cycling as key components of his post-MACC life.

Azam underscored his long-standing dedication to public service, emphasizing that his career has always been driven by a desire to serve the Malaysian people, or 'rakyat' as they are known. He expressed deep gratitude for the opportunities he has been given and the trust placed in him throughout his time leading the MACC.

His leadership has spanned a significant period, beginning on March 9th, 2020, and including multiple contract extensions, most recently a one-year extension following his initial retirement at the age of 60 in 2023. This extension demonstrated the confidence placed in his ability to continue steering the agency. In a message directed towards the personnel of the MACC, Azam urged all officers and staff to extend their full cooperation to the incoming Chief Commissioner.

He stressed the importance of unity within the agency, calling on everyone to put aside any personal differences and collectively work towards strengthening the MACC's capabilities and effectiveness. He voiced his strong belief that the MACC's established excellence will be sustained under new leadership, attributing this confidence to the dedication and professionalism of the agency's officers. Azam’s statement reflects a desire for a smooth transition and continued success for the anti-corruption body.

He acknowledged the crucial role the MACC plays in upholding integrity and combating corruption within the nation and expressed optimism that this vital work will continue without interruption. The outgoing Chief Commissioner’s emphasis on cooperation and unity suggests a commitment to ensuring the MACC remains a robust and independent institution, capable of effectively addressing the challenges of corruption.

He also took the opportunity to publicly thank His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, for the unwavering trust and support shown to him throughout his tenure. This acknowledgement highlights the importance of royal patronage in the functioning of key Malaysian institutions. Azam Baki’s departure marks the end of an era for the MACC, a period characterized by significant investigations and efforts to enhance transparency and accountability.

His leadership has been subject to scrutiny and debate, particularly regarding issues of transparency and independence. However, he has consistently maintained his commitment to fighting corruption and upholding the rule of law. The incoming Chief Commissioner will face the ongoing challenge of maintaining public trust in the MACC and navigating the complex landscape of corruption in Malaysia.

The agency’s future success will depend on its ability to adapt to evolving challenges, maintain its independence, and effectively prosecute cases of corruption at all levels of society. The selection of a new leader will be a critical decision, and the incoming commissioner will need to demonstrate a strong commitment to integrity, impartiality, and the pursuit of justice.

The MACC’s role is vital for the health of Malaysia’s democracy and economy, and its continued effectiveness is essential for fostering a more transparent and accountable society. Azam’s legacy will be judged by the long-term impact of his leadership on the fight against corruption in Malaysia, and the extent to which he has strengthened the MACC’s ability to fulfill its mandate





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