Azam Baki has denied Albert Tei's claims of threats and intimidation, while Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim participated in Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Putra. The news also includes a promotional offer and details of the religious observance marking the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim.

Azam Baki has denied the claims made by Albert Tei regarding threats and intimidation. When questioned about the allegations, Azam stated, 'I have no idea what this fellow is talking about,' completely rejecting the assertions.

This denial comes amid ongoing discussions and speculations about the matter. Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, Muslims gathered at Masjid Negara to perform Aidiladha prayers on May 27, 2026. Aidiladha, observed on the 10th day of Zulhijjah, commemorates the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim as a symbol of obedience to Allah. The event saw a large congregation participating in the religious rituals.

Additionally, there is a promotional offer for new sign-ups: enjoy an extra FREE RM10 when using code VERSAMM10 with a minimum cash-in of RM100, subject to terms and conditions. In Putrajaya, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim performed the Aidiladha sunat prayer at Masjid Putra. He arrived with his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, at 7:56 am and was welcomed by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) director-general, Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee.

The Prime Minister then joined over 10,000 congregants, reciting the takbir Raya before the sunat prayer led by the mosque's grand Imam, Dr Muhammad Zakuwa Rodzali. These events highlight the intersection of religious observance and public figures' participation in community activities, while the denial by Azam Baki addresses a separate controversy that may have political or social implications.

The Aidiladha celebrations across the nation reflect the significance of the Islamic faith in Malaysia's cultural landscape, with leaders like Anwar Ibrahim actively taking part in the ceremonies. The promotional message about the financial incentive appears to be an advertisement, possibly unrelated to the news content, but included in the source text. The denial from Azam Baki suggests a rift or disagreement with Albert Tei's claims, which could be related to a larger dispute.

The thorough coverage of the Prime Minister's prayers indicates the media's focus on his public engagements. Overall, the news encompasses both a political denial and religious festivities, providing a snapshot of current events in Malaysia





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Azam Baki Albert Tei Threats Intimidation Denial Aidiladha Anwar Ibrahim Masjid Putra Kuala Lumpur Putrajaya Eid Al-Adha Islamic Prayers Malaysia Jakim

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