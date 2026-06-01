Azad Jasmin Condemns Online Abuse Targeting His Daughter on Reality Show

Malaysian actor Azad Jasmin speaks out against harsh online criticism directed at his 13-year-old daughter, Ammara Sophie Rose, during her appearance on the second season of Talk To My Manager, highlighting cyberbullying and the impact on child performers.

SHAH ALAM: Actor and radio presenter Azad Jasmin has aligned himself with a handful of netizens who threw excessive criticism at his eldest child, Ammara Sophie Rose , throughout her performance on the second season of Talk To My Manager .

Azad, affectionately known as Pak Azad, revealed that some individuals posted hurtful comments about his family and questioned his daughter's talent, who is only 13 years old.

"There was one comment I saw, I replied back. It said 'the child is stupid, the father is stupid'. That is no longer about giving advice, it has crossed the line. There are also those who accused me of using 'connections' to get her to sing ballad songs.

I am her father and manager, I know best what her strengths and weaknesses are. I would never listen to netizens forcing her to sing ballads or rock," he said shortly after the concert performance in the seventh week of Talk To My Manager on Sunday.

Continuing, as a heartbroken father he felt hurt reading such comments thrown at his daughter, especially remembering his wife Iera Syazira's sacrifices giving birth to Ammara via cesarean section because the baby's weight reached 4.9 kilograms.

"As a father who saw my wife undergo surgery multiple times, I cried seeing how she gave birth. Should people criticize my child, and I not feel anything? But for me, this criticism actually strengthens us every day. It will not shake me and my wife because we have been trained by my late father to face various challenges, so I have no problem," he added.

Meanwhile, Azad also sent a sarcastic message to netizens to be careful with their words because Allah's retaliation is real.

"Be careful before you speak. We don't know, maybe the same thing will happen to your family one day. To those who like to hurl abusive language on social media, remember my message, it will come back to you someday.

" Previously, Azad and his wife Iera Syazira appeared to defend their daughter who became a target of social media criticism, with some individuals even hoping she would be eliminated from the program





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Azad Jasmin Ammara Sophie Rose Talk To My Manager Cyberbullying Social Media Abuse

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