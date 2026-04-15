Ayda Jebat Limits Screen Time for Son, Observing Positive Behavioral Changes

Singer Ayda Jebat shares her experience in limiting her son's screen time, highlighting the positive changes in his behavior and offering advice to other parents.

PETALING JAYA: Singer Ayda Jebat has adopted a strategy of limiting screen time for her second child, Aali Mateen, after noticing changes in his behavior. According to Ayda, screen usage such as watching television (TV) or playing on smartphones has a negative impact on the behavior of her three-year-old son, who is becoming increasingly fussy. 'Just want to share. Today is the 11th day Aali Mateen hasn't watched TV. No screen time at all! Because we noticed that when he watches TV, he gets angry quickly, shouts, is difficult to reason with, lacks focus, and can't even sit still for a moment.'

Through this sharing, the singer of the song Pencuri Hati also shared a video of her beloved son's behavior, which she described as becoming calmer when exposed to outdoor activities. 'I'm not lying, it's very noticeable now how different he is when there's no screen time. MashaAllah, he has started talking, when we talk he listens and responds, follows instructions, it's easy to manage. You all, try it if your child gets angry quickly. God willing, it will work,' she said.

At the same time, Ayda believes that every parent needs to be firm in disciplining their children, as well as hoping for good cooperation from other family members. 'But it is indeed necessary to be firm (strict) with the people around them, including their grandfathers and grandmothers. They can't be allowed to watch TV or use phones behind our backs. If it's the helpers or nannies, God willing, they listen to us.'

'We need to be a little firm about this, Alhamdulillah, the family understands, and our days are easier because the ones who usually spoil our children are their grandfathers and grandmothers, they ask for anything, they get it,' she said. This reflects a common struggle many parents face, balancing the convenience of screen time with its potential impact on a child's development. Ayda's experience highlights the importance of mindful parenting and adapting to the individual needs of a child. Her success in reducing screen time and observing positive changes in Aali Mateen's behavior can serve as an inspiration for other parents facing similar challenges. The shift towards outdoor activities and increased communication, as demonstrated in the shared video, reinforces the benefits of alternative forms of engagement for young children. This also underscores the critical role that consistency and family support play in effectively implementing any parenting strategy, like restricting screen time.

The core of Ayda's message emphasizes the importance of a holistic approach to child development. Beyond simply limiting screen time, she advocates for a proactive approach that includes increased communication, engagement in outdoor activities, and consistent discipline. The ability of the family to come together and implement similar guidelines reinforces the effectiveness of the strategy and sets a common understanding on how the child should be treated at home. Ayda's narrative serves as a reminder to parents of the significant effects screen time can have on young children's emotional and behavioral development. The story also shows how important it is for families to have a set of clear and consistent rules to enforce. This encourages better behavior and fosters a healthier environment for the child. The positive changes Ayda observes in her son's temperament and ability to engage in activities illustrate the benefits of removing screen time.

Furthermore, Ayda's account of how the removal of screen time has positively influenced her son's behavior serves as an encouraging example for other parents who may be dealing with similar challenges. Ultimately, Ayda's experience offers valuable insights into the crucial role of parental engagement, the significance of a supportive family environment, and the need to tailor parenting strategies to suit the unique needs of a child, which is often easier said than done. The singer's openness about her parenting journey helps to open a channel for discussions between parents and helps in establishing healthy screen time habits





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