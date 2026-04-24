Axelsen’s Support for Zii Jia Highlights Sportsmanship Beyond Competition

Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia shares how Viktor Axelsen provided crucial support during his back injury, showcasing a side of elite sports focused on respect and assistance. Malaysia prepares for the Thomas Cup amidst Axelsen's recent retirement.

The recent retirement of Viktor Axelsen , the Danish badminton superstar, has prompted reflections on his impact not only as a dominant competitor but also as a supportive figure within the sport.

Malaysian shuttler Lee Zii Jia, who frequently battled Axelsen on the court, has shared a touching account of the former world number one’s kindness and assistance during a challenging period in his career. Zii Jia revealed that during his struggles with a back injury last year, Axelsen went above and beyond the typical athlete-rival relationship, offering advice and crucially, connecting him with specialized medical support.

This gesture highlights a lesser-seen side of elite sports – one built on mutual respect and genuine concern for fellow athletes. Zii Jia explained that he reached out to Axelsen seeking guidance on managing his back injury, recognizing the Dane’s own history with similar issues. Axelsen, without hesitation, requested Zii Jia’s MRI report and facilitated a connection with a surgeon friend. This led to direct communication and valuable medical insights for the Malaysian player.

Beyond the practical assistance, Zii Jia also recounted a serendipitous encounter during a flight disruption in Europe, which led to an impromptu dinner and a deeper connection. During this casual setting, they discussed life outside of badminton, with Axelsen sharing his hobbies and offering general advice. Zii Jia emphasized Axelsen’s role as a seasoned professional, always willing to share his wisdom and experience.

He described Axelsen as a player who truly defined an era in men’s singles badminton, leaving behind an undeniable legacy. Axelsen’s achievements are remarkable, including Olympic gold medals at both Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, two World Championships titles in 2017 and 2022, and a Thomas Cup victory with Denmark in 2016.

Zii Jia expressed a sense of pride in having had the opportunity to compete against such a formidable opponent, acknowledging that he hadn’t been able to face legends like Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei or Lin Dan during their prime. He considers his encounters with Axelsen a significant part of his own badminton journey. Looking ahead, Malaysia is preparing for its Thomas Cup campaign, set to begin on April 25th against England.

They will then face Finland on April 27th and conclude the group stage against Japan, the 2014 champions, on April 29th. Despite recent inconsistent form, national coaching director Misbun Sidek remains optimistic about the team’s potential to deliver surprises in the tournament. The spirit of camaraderie and support exemplified by Axelsen’s actions serves as a reminder of the values that underpin the world of competitive sports, extending beyond the pursuit of victory to encompass genuine human connection and mutual respect





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