The Kelantan government has emphasized the consistent enforcement of action against illegal gold mining activities in identified areas, including Jeli and the state's interior regions. The state government is deeply saddened and regretful over a landslide incident that resulted in the deaths of two men while they were carrying out gold mining activities. The incident proved that illegal mining activities pose major risks to lives, safety, and environmental sustainability.

Award-Winning halal excellence: VitaHealth assures quality with ‘ Pilih Halal , Pilih VitaHealth’ campaign KOTA BHARU : The Kelantan government has stressed that enforcement action against illegal gold mining activities continues to be carried out consistently by the relevant agencies in identified areas, including in Jeli and the state’s interior regions.

Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said the state government was deeply saddened and regretful over the landslide incident that claimed the lives of two men aged 32 and 38 while they were carrying out gold mining activities at the Kampung Jerimbong oil palm estate in Kuala Balah, Jeli. He said the tragic incident proved that illegal mining activities not only violate the law, but also pose major risks to lives, safety and environmental sustainability.

‘Monitoring operations, intelligence gathering and field enforcement actions are continuously being intensified to curb the illegal exploitation of natural resources in a firmer and more effective manner. ‘Individuals or parties involved in extracting natural resources without valid licences and approvals may face action under the Kelantan State Mineral Enactment and related laws without any compromise,’ he said in a statement on Thursday (May 21).

Mohamed Fadzli also reminded all parties to comply with the stipulated operating procedures and safety requirements, in addition to obtaining valid permits and approvals before carrying out any mining activities.

‘The obsession with seeking profit must not override concerns for safety and compliance with the law,’ he said. Meanwhile, he also expressed appreciation to the Royal Malaysia Police, the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia and all rescue personnel involved in the operation at the incident site. Earlier on Thursday, two men were confirmed dead after being buried in a landslide at a tributary area near the Jerimbong oil palm estate in Jeli on Wednesday (May 20).

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Vitahealth Pilih Halal Pilih Vitahealth Award-Winning Halal Excellence Kelantan Government Illegal Gold Mining Activities Jeli Kota Bharu Deputy Menteri Besar Gold Mining Activities Oil Palm Estate Landslide Incident Illegal Mining Activities State Mineral Enactment Royal Malaysia Police Fire And Rescue Department Of Malaysia Rescue Personnel Zara Qairina Inquest Perceived Child-Parent Conflict Death Psychiatrist

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