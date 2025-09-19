Autumn/Winter 2025 Fashion Drops: Seiko, New Balance, UNIQLO & more

The season's hottest fashion drops have arrived, with a range of options from classic timepieces to streetwear staples and romantic designs. Discover the latest releases from Seiko, New Balance, UNIQLO, Emporio Armani, Maje and PUMA.

Seiko unveils a limited edition timepiece from its Presage Classic Series featuring its first unglazed Arita porcelain dial.

The matte white dial, adorned with a rhombus motif symbolizing prosperity and good health, is accented with gold hands and indexes and paired with a black leather strap for an elegant finish. Each dial is meticulously handcrafted in Arita, a town renowned for porcelain since the 17th century, using a formula four times stronger than regular ceramics. Powered by the Caliber 6R51 movement with a 72-hour power reserve visible through the sapphire caseback, this timepiece seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with modern precision. The Seiko Presage Classic Series “Craftsmanship” Unglazed Arita Porcelain Dial Limited Edition (SPB497) is available now at Seiko Boutiques and online for MYR 8,000. Limited to 1,200 pieces worldwide. New Balance takes a step back in time with the return of the 1000, a sneaker that first made waves in 1999 for its bold, futuristic design. The updated release retains the tech-inspired details, featuring mesh underlays, suede overlays, and a segmented sole fitted with ABZORB cushioning for maximum comfort and support. The silhouette's distinctive look captures the energy of the early 2000s while staying fresh for today's streetwear scene. The New Balance 1000 is now available in four exclusive colourways at JD Sports stores worldwide and online, retailing at RM699. UNIQLO unveils Modernity in Motion, the latest UNIQLO : C collection designed by Clare Waight Keller, blending elegance and comfort for the new season. The line introduces innovative fabrics like PUFFTECH for ultra-light warmth and HEATTECH Cashmere Blend for men, alongside soft tweeds, jewel-toned knits, and minimalist outerwear. From cropped cocoon shorts to seamless hoodies, the collection redefines seasonal staples with a balance of style and function. The UNIQLO : C Fall/Winter 2025 Collection is available at selected UNIQLO stores and online, with prices ranging from RM79.90 to RM599.90 across womenswear, menswear, and accessories. Emporio Armani's latest lineup of eyewear, watches, and jewellery is here, radiating contemporary sophistication. The eyewear range presents bold, versatile silhouettes that reflect the brand's urban spirit, while the watch collection expands with sporty models in new colours and upgraded functions. The jewellery selection stands out with stainless steel pieces featuring bi-colour textures and polished finishes, adding a modern edge to every look. The Emporio Armani Fall/Winter 2025-26 eyewear, watches, and jewellery collections are available now at Emporio Armani boutiques and select retailers worldwide. Maje springs into the era of romanticISM with its 2025 Qixi Capsule, a captivating take on the traditional Chinese Qixi Festival with a French twist. The collection brims with striking black and pink tones, delicate lace, and intricate embroidery, transforming each piece into a wearable love story. Inspired by a Provençal countryside picnic, the designs include wildflower and daisy motifs, with tulle skirts adorned in three-dimensional floral embroidery, seamlessly blending Eastern poetry with Western craftsmanship in perfect harmony. The Maje 2025 Qixi Capsule is available now at all Maje stores and online. Explore the collection and discover your perfect piece for the season of love. PUMA resurfaces its iconic Speedcat this season in a refreshing pale blue with a bold orange Formstrip, keeping its racing heritage alive while feeling contemporary for 2025. With its sleek, low-profile design, it’s perfect for casual days or sporty looks. Loved for its streamlined style and motorsport roots, the Speedcat is a must-have for anyone wanting a sneaker with subtle attitude. The PUMA Speedcat is available now for RM549 at PUMA stores, online, JD Sports, and Foot Locker





