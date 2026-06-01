Automatic off‑site accident coverage for nine million Perkeso contributors begins today

From 1 June the Lindung 24 scheme provides automatic protection for accidents outside work, covering medical, disability, rehabilitation and education benefits for all formal sector employees in Malaysia.

Petaling Jaya - From today the more than nine million contributors to the Social Security Organization ( Perkeso ) under the 1969 Employees' Social Security Act will automatically receive coverage for accidents that occur outside the workplace through the new Lindung 24 scheme.

The scheme, which comes into force on 1 June, expands the nation's social protection net to include periods when workers are not on duty, such as public holidays and rest days. According to the Minister of Human Resources, Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, the Lindung 24 scheme is applied automatically to all existing formal sector employees and does not require any separate registration by either employers or workers.

New hires who commence work on or after 1 June must be entered into the Perkeso system by their employers using the standard procedures, ensuring that coverage starts from the first day of employment. The contribution for Lindung 24 will be borne entirely by the employee and will be levied in stages up to a salary ceiling of RM6,000.

The initial contribution rate is set at 0.75 percent of the monthly wage, with employers responsible for deducting the amount from payroll and remitting the contribution to Perkeso each month. Continuous payment of contributions is required to keep the protection uninterrupted and to simplify compliance for both employers and workers. The scheme offers eight distinct benefits designed to safeguard the welfare and livelihood of contributors. These include medical benefits, temporary disability benefits, permanent disability benefits, and benefits for dependents.

In addition, the scheme provides a daily living allowance, funeral management assistance, physical rehabilitation, vocational rehabilitation, and a Return To Work programme. Educational assistance is also included to support the future prospects of beneficiaries. The expansion of coverage aligns with recommendations from the International Labour Organization and reflects best practices worldwide in strengthening social security frameworks for workers.

Ramanan highlighted that the new Lindung 24 initiative makes Malaysia's social protection system more comprehensive, dynamic, and responsive to the evolving realities of the labour market. He added that the scheme supports the broader Malaysia Madani agenda, which aims to promote the welfare and well‑being of the workforce. Beneficiaries can apply for benefits online through the Lindung Faedah portal at lindungfaedah.perkeso.gov.my or by visiting the nearest Perkeso office.

The government expects the automatic inclusion of all formal sector workers to markedly improve the safety net for millions of Malaysians, ensuring that they receive timely assistance in the event of an accident occurring outside the workplace





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