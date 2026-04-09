Automatic Admission to Matriculation for SPM 10A Achievers

The Malaysian Ministry of Education (KPM) will offer automatic admission to matriculation programs for SPM 2025 candidates who achieve 10As. This initiative aims to reward academic excellence and ensure fair access to education for high-achieving students. The 90% Bumiputera quota remains unchanged. DAP Secretary-General Anthony Loke supports the move, emphasizing its importance in recognizing academic achievement and promoting a merit-based system. This will impact 6,717 students.

Seismik provides the latest news and engaging articles. The Ministry of Education ( KPM ) is set to offer automatic admission to all SPM candidates who achieve 10A s. This offer extends to all 6,717 candidates who obtained 10A s or more in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia ( SPM ) 2025 to enter the Matriculation Program for the 2026/2027 Session. The KPM has clarified that the 90% Bumiputera quota for matriculation programs will remain unchanged and unaffected by this initiative.

Automatic offers will be extended to all eligible candidates who have applied, mirroring the practice from previous years. SPM graduates who achieve 10As or higher, regardless of race or region, will be granted the opportunity to enter Matriculation. This decision reflects a commitment to recognizing and rewarding academic excellence across the board. The matriculation program offers a pathway for high-achieving students to further their education. The focus on equal opportunity underscores the importance of accessibility and fairness in the Malaysian education system. This automatic admission scheme aims to streamline the process for top-performing students and ensure they have a clear path to continue their studies. This initiative acknowledges the hard work and dedication of the students who have excelled in their SPM examinations, providing them with a direct route to pursue their educational goals. The initiative aims to alleviate the burden of application processes for these high-achieving students, allowing them to focus on preparing for their future studies. \Anthony Loke, the Secretary-General of DAP, has also recommended that all SPM students with 10As should be given automatic placement. He believes that recognizing academic excellence in this way is a crucial step towards ensuring fair access to education for high-achieving students. This approach aims to incentivize academic excellence and motivate other students to strive for similar achievements. The proposal reflects a broader effort to improve the Malaysian education system and give more deserving students a chance. It is an important factor in driving the country's human capital development. This decision signifies a shift towards rewarding student’s hard work and recognizing exceptional academic accomplishments, which is considered an essential component for the advancement of the education system in Malaysia. It is a vital measure to encourage an environment where students feel valued for their academic achievements. By offering automatic placements, the Ministry hopes to attract the best talents to continue their studies within the matriculation program. The current education policies of Malaysia are evolving and are continuously being updated to adapt to the changing needs of the nation and its future generations. This is one step in a larger vision. The matriculation program plays a crucial role in preparing students for higher education, including degree programs at universities across Malaysia. \Previously, a total of 13,779 SPM 2025 candidates achieved excellent results of A+, A, and A- in all subjects. The Ministry's decision reflects a commitment to the success of top performing students. It demonstrates the commitment of the education ministry towards creating a more inclusive and accessible system for all students. The focus on academic achievement is a key component to support the country's development by contributing highly skilled graduates. Matriculation colleges currently operate across 17 institutions nationwide, providing a wide reach across the country. The initiative to allow automatic admission to these high achievers acknowledges their hard work and commitment. It also showcases the recognition towards all students for their efforts. The existing 17 matriculation colleges serve as a stepping stone. This is essential for students before they progress to universities or other higher education institutions. The program aims to increase the intake of students to continue their studies within the matriculation program, fostering talent within the country. This effort reflects a commitment towards a fair education for all and acknowledges the accomplishments of those who have excelled in their SPM examinations. It emphasizes the importance of merit-based admissions and ensures that the best and brightest students have access to top-tier educational opportunities.





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SPM Matriculation KPM Automatic Admission 10A Education

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