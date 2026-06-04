Authorities urged to issue mountain guide licences to Orang Asli volunteers

The authorities have been urged to issue mountain guide licences to Orang Asli volunteers who helped in the search and rescue operation for a missing female hiker at Gunung Batu Putih. The proposal could help reduce the risk of hikers getting lost or going missing, while also facilitating search efforts in the event of emergencies in the area.

The authorities have been urged to issue mountain guide licences to Orang Asli volunteers who helped in the search and rescue operation for a missing female hiker at Gunung Batu Putih .

The coordinator of the Orang Asli volunteers, Chew Ho Beng, who is also the special officer to the Perak Mentri Besar for Orang Asli affairs, proposed that the volunteers be considered for licences given their extensive knowledge of the forest terrain in the area. He added that the proposal could help reduce the risk of hikers getting lost or going missing, while also facilitating search efforts in the event of emergencies in the area.

Chew noted that the Orang Asli community's greatest advantage lies in their deep understanding of the forest environment, including trails and natural signs that are often difficult for outsiders to identify. He also stated that the volunteers possess similar skills to the Senoi Praaq, who were previously given recognition for their expertise in navigating forest terrain.

Chew added that most of the volunteers do not have permanent employment and as such, the opportunity would not only provide them with a more stable source of income but also serve as recognition of their expertise. The Orang Asli volunteers from the Semai tribe began their journey to Kem Sukaneka and Gunung Rayu to search for Jaslinda Saludin, 49, who has been missing since May 24 while hiking the 2,132m mountain.

Chew proposed that if the proposal is implemented, the licences could be restricted for use only at Gunung Batu Putih, as the volunteers involved possess specialised expertise in that particular area. He also stated that the intention of the volunteers is simply to earn a living and share their knowledge and experience. Chew noted that the recognition given to the Senoi Praaq previously proves that the Orang Asli community have acknowledged skills in navigating forest terrain.

He added that these volunteers possess similar skills and should be given the same opportunity to show their capabilities. Jaslinda was reported to have begun the Trans Spencer Chapman hike at 2am on May 23 with 13 other individuals and two forestry mountain guides via the Pos Gedung-Gunung Bah Gading-Gunung Batu Putih-Kuala Woh route. Jaslinda and another hiker, Mohd Hanafi Neikmad, 41, experienced health issues and stopped the climb.

However, the clerk with a private company was reported to have continued her journey to the mountain summit and was last seen on May 24.

The coordinator of the Orang Asli volunteers, Chew Ho Beng, who is also the special officer to the Perak Mentri Besar for Orang Asli affairs, proposed that the volunteers be considered for licences given their extensive knowledge of the forest terrain in the area. He added that the proposal could help reduce the risk of hikers getting lost or going missing, while also facilitating search efforts in the event of emergencies in the area.

Chew noted that the Orang Asli community's greatest advantage lies in their deep understanding of the forest environment, including trails and natural signs that are often difficult for outsiders to identify. He also stated that the volunteers possess similar skills to the Senoi Praaq, who were previously given recognition for their expertise in navigating forest terrain.

Chew added that most of the volunteers do not have permanent employment and as such, the opportunity would not only provide them with a more stable source of income but also serve as recognition of their expertise. The Orang Asli volunteers from the Semai tribe began their journey to Kem Sukaneka and Gunung Rayu to search for Jaslinda Saludin, 49, who has been missing since May 24 while hiking the 2,132m mountain.

Chew proposed that if the proposal is implemented, the licences could be restricted for use only at Gunung Batu Putih, as the volunteers involved possess specialised expertise in that particular area. He also stated that the intention of the volunteers is simply to earn a living and share their knowledge and experience. Chew noted that the recognition given to the Senoi Praaq previously proves that the Orang Asli community have acknowledged skills in navigating forest terrain.

He added that these volunteers possess similar skills and should be given the same opportunity to show their capabilities. Jaslinda was reported to have begun the Trans Spencer Chapman hike at 2am on May 23 with 13 other individuals and two forestry mountain guides via the Pos Gedung-Gunung Bah Gading-Gunung Batu Putih-Kuala Woh route. Jaslinda and another hiker, Mohd Hanafi Neikmad, 41, experienced health issues and stopped the climb.

However, the clerk with a private company was reported to have continued her journey to the mountain summit and was last seen on May 24





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Orang Asli Volunteers Mountain Guide Licences Search And Rescue Operation Missing Female Hiker Gunung Batu Putih

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