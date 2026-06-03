Authorities Detain 300 in Crackdown on Deviant Ahmadiyah Qadiani Gathering in Sabah

Joint operation by Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department and police leads to detention of 300 individuals, including leaders of Ahmadiyah Qadiani movement, during an unauthorized religious event in Kota Kinabalu. Authorities seized materials and are investigating under state syariah laws.

A significant joint operation conducted by the Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department ( Jheains ) and the police resulted in the detention of approximately 300 individuals on Monday at SM Lok Yuk in Likas, Kota Kinabalu .

Among those apprehended were twelve key leaders and the principal organizer of a religious group deemed deviant by state authorities. Acting Kota Kinabalu Police Chief Superintendent Syed Lot Syed Abdul Rahman confirmed that the operation was undertaken based on a tip-off received on May 28 regarding a planned gathering of followers of the Ahmadiyah Qadiani movement. This gathering was part of their 32nd Sabah Regional Jalsa Salana programme, which was scheduled to run from May 29 to 31.

The Ahmadiyah Qadiani movement has been officially classified as deviant and contrary to Islamic teachings by the Sabah State Fatwa Council Committee, with this designation being gazetted since 2007. Superintendent Syed Lot noted that the programme was attended by the top leadership of the Ahmadiyah Muslim Community Malaysia (JAMM), along with members from several districts across Sabah.

During the raid, authorities seized a variety of materials including 24 buntings displaying the founder and senior leaders of the group, 200 books and reading materials related to their teachings, programme documents, attendance lists, publications, and other documents linked to the group's activities. The case is being investigated under Section 52(1), Section 52A, and Section 102 of the Sabah Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment 1995.

Following the operation, all detained individuals were transported to the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters (IPD) for documentation and further investigation by Jheains. They were subsequently released on bail in accordance with legal provisions. Superintendent Syed Lot cautioned the public to seek religious guidance exclusively from legitimate and recognized sources and to consult relevant religious authorities if doubts arise regarding particular teachings or beliefs.

He emphasized that firm action will be taken against any individual or group found to be spreading teachings that deviate from established Islamic principles. State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin bin Datuk Mohd Arif, who also serves as the State's Religious Affairs Exco, provided additional details. He disclosed that 52 Jheains enforcement personnel were involved in the joint operation.

Dr Mohd Arifin reiterated that the 32nd Sabah Regional Jalsa Salana programme was organized by the Jamaat Ahmadiyah Muslim Malaysia (JAMM), an entity associated with Ahmadiyah Qadiani teachings. He urged Muslims in Sabah to remain vigilant and avoid any dissemination of beliefs that could undermine the sanctity of the Islamic faith.

The minister expressed appreciation to Sabah Police, particularly the Kota Kinabalu police contingent, for their cooperation in ensuring security during the operation and for assisting efforts to curb the spread of teachings deemed contrary to Islamic beliefs in the state. He stated that the government views seriously any attempt to propagate teachings that have been declared erroneous, deviant, and contrary to the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah creed, which was gazetted in Sabah in 2019





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Ahmadiyah Qadiani Sabah Jheains Kota Kinabalu Deviant Sect Fatwa Syariah Law Religious Crackdown Detention JAMM

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