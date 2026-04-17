Authorities Address Pedestrian Hazards from Open Drains and Roadworks in Kota Kinabalu

Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) and Sabah Electricity (SE) are taking steps to mitigate risks posed by exposed drains and ongoing roadworks. DBKK is intensifying maintenance on covered drains, while SE has secured open road reserves near a church. Concerns over pedestrian safety due to damaged walkways over drains and open excavations have prompted these immediate actions and future repair plans.

The Kota Kinabalu City Hall ( DBKK ) is intensifying efforts to maintain covered drains under its purview, including those around a commercial center in the state capital. Concurrently, Sabah Electricity (SE) has secured exposed areas on road reserves outside a church in Likas. These actions are a response to growing concerns regarding the hazards posed to pedestrians by open sections in walkways built over drains.

Specifically, issues have been identified behind Block B of the shoplots in the Segama area, as well as on the roadside outside the St Simon Catholic Church in Likas. The risks at the latter location are particularly significant for churchgoers and students attending Shan Tao Secondary School. Meanwhile, an office worker in the Sadong Jaya area has expressed hope that the Public Works Department (JKR) will take prompt action to ensure the safety of pedestrians heading to a bank in the vicinity. This is due to the damaged concrete slabs covering the roadside drains near the bank. Hotline has duly informed the relevant authorities about these identified 'danger zones' for further action. A DBKK spokesperson confirmed that engineering department staff verified the existence of exposed walkway sections over drains near Jalan Padas, Kota Kinabalu, during an inspection shortly after the media contacted the agency. The spokesperson stated that the openings were immediately covered with plywood. Safety tape, marked in an 'X' pattern, was also affixed to the temporary covers as a warning to pedestrians. This measure, the spokesperson explained, is a temporary solution while the department makes arrangements for the necessary repair work. A company spokesperson clarified that the exposed areas are part of an upgrade project for the 132 kilovolt Tanjung Lipat Main Power Station (PMU). Two locations on the roadside are affected by the installation of electrical cables. These sections on the road reserve remain open as the project is still in progress. The spokesperson could not provide a specific timeline for the project's completion, noting that it also involves the Karamunsing PMU. In Likas, a resident named Damian voiced his concern over two holes on the shoulder of Jalan Punai Tanah, located between the church and the school. He fears a recurrence of a fatal incident in Lahad Datu where a car fell into an open culvert. Sabah Electricity (SE) is currently monitoring the installation of transmission lines beneath the road shoulder on Jalan Punai Tanah, Likas. He noted that the exposed section, containing red tubing, has been present for years. Damian believes a contractor failed to backfill the area after completing their work. He highlighted the danger these open holes pose to both motorists and pedestrians, especially at night, and stressed the urgency of resealing them. He also called for accountability from contractors who leave unfinished work, emphasizing the risk to public safety. The SE spokesperson further stated that a team of technicians inspected the exposed sections earlier this month. Safety tape at the two locations has been replaced, and additional plastic barriers have been installed around one of the holes. Warning signs have also been erected near the affected areas to alert road users of the imperfections. Regarding Jalan Kemajuan, JKR has instructed its concessionaire to prioritize the replacement of damaged or missing concrete walkway slabs. The agency's spokesperson mentioned that drains are located several meters below the road shoulder in this area. The company responsible for maintaining the walkway is in the process of fabricating new concrete covers, with hopes for their installation in the near future. When questioned about the frequency of maintenance for covered drains and walkways in the Karamunsing area, the spokesperson indicated that work is carried out based on current needs





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Kota Kinabalu DBKK Sabah Electricity Pedestrian Safety Infrastructure Maintenance

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