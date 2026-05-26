Austrian Tourists Die in Bridge Accident on Flores Island

Two Austrian tourists died after falling from a suspension bridge leading to the Cunca Wulang waterfall on the Indonesian island of Flores. The incident occurred due to the collapse of several planks on the bridge, which were not inspected regularly. This tragedy underscores the need for proper maintenance and inspection of suspension bridges in remote areas.

Two Austrian tourists have died in an accident on the Indonesian island of Flores, according to the German Press Agency. The accident occurred on a suspension bridge leading to the Cunca Wulang waterfall, a popular tourist destination.

The bodies of a 55-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were recovered from a river below the bridge. The couple was on a tour with a local guide who reported that parts of the bridge had suddenly given way, causing several planks to collapse and sending the tourists falling about 20 meters. This incident highlights the lack of regular inspection of suspension bridges in remote areas of Indonesia, which often rely on local materials.

Fatal accidents at natural attractions are common in Indonesia, with a recent example being the capsizing of a boat that killed four members of a Spanish family in December





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