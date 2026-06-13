Austria coach Ralf Rangnick extends contract until 2028

Austria national team coach Ralf Rangnick has extended his contract until 2028, ending speculation about a move to AC Milan. The Austrian FA announced the deal on Saturday, citing his successful development of the squad and structural improvements. Rangnick will lead Austria at the 2026 World Cup and through Euro 2028.

Austria national football team coach Ralf Rangnick has signed a contract extension that will keep him in charge until 2028, the Austria n Football Association announced on Saturday.

The 67-year-old German tactician, who previously managed Manchester United from 2021 to 2022, took over the Austrian side later that year and has overseen a significant transformation. Under his guidance, Austria has developed a dynamic playing style and improved its structural foundation, earning respect on the international stage.

Rangnick's previous deal was set to expire after the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, but the federation moved quickly to secure his services through the UEFA Euro 2028 tournament. Rangnick had been linked with a technical director role at AC Milan in recent weeks, but the extension ends speculation about his departure.

Austrian FA President Gerhard Milletich expressed delight at the decision, stating, Ralf has done an outstanding job in modernizing our football philosophy and building a squad that can compete with the best. His commitment to the long-term project is a testament to the mutual trust we share. The team has shown remarkable progress, reaching the knockout stages of Euro 2024 and qualifying comfortably for the upcoming World Cup.

Austria will begin their World Cup campaign on Tuesday against Jordan at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. They are drawn in Group J alongside defending champions Argentina and Algeria, making it a challenging group. Rangnick emphasized the importance of continuity, saying, We have laid a solid foundation, but there is still work to be done. The players have embraced my ideas, and I believe we can achieve something special in the coming years.

The extension provides stability and allows us to plan beyond the World Cup. Austria aims to advance past the group stage for the first time since 1934, and Rangnick's experience will be vital. The Austrian squad features talents like Marcel Sabitzer, David Alaba, and Marko Arnautovic, all thriving under his system.

The federation believes Rangnick's tactical acumen and attention to detail will continue to drive the team forward, as they prepare for a busy schedule of competitive matches and friendlies leading up to 2028





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