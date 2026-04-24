Australian Hiker Found Safe on Mount Santubong After Overnight Search

Belinda Lapier, a 43-year-old Australian woman, has been found safe after going missing on Mount Santubong in Sarawak, Malaysia. A search and rescue team located her with minor injuries after a coordinated operation involving firefighters, forest rangers, and police.

KUCHING, Sarawak – A comprehensive search and rescue operation culminated in the safe recovery of Belinda Lapier, a 43-year-old Australian woman, who went missing on Mount Santubong in Sarawak , Malaysia .

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department confirmed her discovery at 11:59 am on Friday, April 24th, bringing relief to authorities and concern for her wellbeing. The incident unfolded after Lapier was reported missing on Thursday evening, April 23rd, at approximately 8:20 pm, after she was believed to have fallen while making her descent from the mountain. The location of the suspected fall was identified as the F7 section of the popular hiking trail.

The initial response to the missing person report was swift and coordinated. Firefighters, experienced forest rangers, and police personnel were immediately dispatched to the mountainous region to begin the search. Forest rangers were the first to make contact with Lapier, establishing voice communication around 5:00 pm on Thursday. While they could hear her responding from the F7 area, the dense terrain and challenging conditions hindered their ability to precisely locate her position.

This necessitated a more specialized and intensive search effort, leading to the deployment of a dedicated search and rescue team. The team worked tirelessly throughout the night and into the following morning, navigating the difficult and potentially dangerous slopes of Mount Santubong. The challenging environment presented significant obstacles, requiring careful planning and execution of the rescue operation. The team’s dedication and expertise were crucial in ensuring a positive outcome.

Ultimately, it was 'Team One,' comprised of six highly trained personnel, who successfully reached Lapier. They skillfully descended the cliff face via an alternative route, bypassing the treacherous area where she was believed to have fallen. Upon reaching her location, they found her to be safe, though sustaining minor injuries as a result of the incident. The team provided immediate assessment and care, preparing her for safe extraction from the mountain.

The successful rescue is a testament to the effectiveness of the collaborative efforts between the various agencies involved, and the bravery and skill of the search and rescue team. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of preparedness and caution when undertaking challenging hikes, particularly in mountainous regions. Authorities are likely to review safety protocols and potentially enhance signage along the Mount Santubong trails to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Further details regarding the nature of Lapier’s injuries and her subsequent medical care have not yet been released, but it is confirmed she is now safe and receiving the necessary attention. The entire operation highlights the commitment of Malaysian emergency services to ensuring the safety of both locals and tourists who venture into its natural landscapes





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Mount Santubong Sarawak Malaysia Search And Rescue Australian Hiker

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