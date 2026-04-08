Australia Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire, Criticizes Trump's Rhetoric

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, while criticizing President Trump's threats of destruction. The ceasefire comes after a month of conflict that impacted global oil prices and prompted Australia to seek de-escalation.

SYDNEY: Australia n Prime Minister Anthony Albanese commented on the escalating tensions between the United States , Israel, and Iran , particularly focusing on President Donald Trump 's threats and the subsequent two-week ceasefire agreement. Albanese expressed his disapproval of Trump's language, specifically the threat to destroy Iran 's civilian infrastructure. He characterized the language as 'not appropriate' and likely to cause concern, speaking to Sky News Australia .

Despite his criticism, Albanese welcomed the ceasefire agreement, which was reached just before Trump's imposed deadline expired. He stated that the agreement aligned with Australia's calls for de-escalation, labeling it as 'positive news' and highlighting the desire for a resolution to the ongoing conflict. This represents a shift in rhetoric from Canberra, which had initially backed the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.\The context of the situation revolves around a month-long period of intense conflict initiated by US-Israeli strikes on Iran, leading to significant regional instability and economic repercussions. Iran responded by effectively closing the vital Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil and gas transport. This closure caused a sharp increase in global energy prices, impacting countries like Australia, which relies heavily on imported fuel and maintains approximately 39 days' worth of petrol supply. The impact of the conflict on Australia's economy is palpable, prompting the government to take measures to mitigate the rising fuel costs, including cutting petrol taxes. The ceasefire represents a critical juncture, with Tehran portraying it as a victory, especially after more than a month of intense attacks from the United States and Israel. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key element of the ceasefire, would offer a sigh of relief to the world economy. \Albanese's comments also reflect a nuanced position that has evolved over the course of the crisis. Initially supportive of the US-Israeli actions, the Australian government now appears to be seeking a more pragmatic approach. Albanese indicated last week that the original objectives of the conflict had been achieved, suggesting a reassessment of the situation and a desire to avoid further escalation. The focus now is on stabilizing the situation and finding a diplomatic solution, thus signaling Australia's commitment to supporting any actions towards resolution and de-escalation. The ceasefire presents an opportunity for a much-needed cooling down of the conflict and a chance to restore normalcy to the region. The Australian government and the Prime Minister will be carefully monitoring the situation, ready to support any attempts to prevent further escalation and promote peace. The situation remains fragile, but the ceasefire offers a glimmer of hope that the conflict can be contained, and that the global economy can breathe a little easier as the vital Strait of Hormuz is temporarily reopened





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