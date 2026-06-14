Australia Upsets Turkey with Clinical Finishing and Defensive Resilience in World Cup Opener

Australia's youthful attack and defensive discipline secured a surprise 2-0 victory over Turkey in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match. The Socceroos frustrated their more fancied opponents, with Nestory Irankunda's goal proving decisive. Coach Tony Popovic praised his side's grit and organization, while Turkey struggled to convert their dominance into goals. Australia next faces the United States in Seattle.

Australia 's defensive resilience and clinical finishing secured a 2-0 victory over Turkey in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match at BC Place, Vancouver.

The Socceroos, under coach Tony Popovic, frustrated their more fancied opponents by absorbing pressure and breaking quickly, with Mohamed Toure and Nestory Irankunda leading the attack. Irankunda's composed finish in the 27th minute proved decisive, highlighting the 20-year-old's potential. Popovic praised his side's grit and organization, expressing pride in their performance. Turkey, confident of controlling the game, struggled to convert their dominance into goals, with Australia's compact defense and Patrick Beach's goalkeeping proving crucial.

Australia next faces the United States in Seattle, with Popovic anticipating a challenging but exciting encounter





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Australia Turkey FIFA World Cup 2026 Tony Popovic Nestory Irankunda Mohamed Toure

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Australia defeats Turkey 2-0 in World Cup 2026 Group D openerAustralia opened Group D of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 win over Turkey at BC Place in Vancouver. Goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe secured the victory, while goalkeeper Patrick Beach made key saves to preserve the clean sheet. Turkey, returning to the finals after 24 years, struggled to break down a well‑organized Australian defence.

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