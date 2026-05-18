Australia Orders China-Linked Shareholders to Sell Stakes in Rare Earths Firm

The Australian government has directed the largest shareholders in rare earths firm Northern Minerals Ltd to sell their stakes, seeking to safeguard the company from China-linked investors. This follows a similar intervention a year ago, and is part of a broader strategy by Western nations to limit Chinese investment in critical minerals and metals.

CANBERRA: Australia \'s government has ordered the biggest shareholders in rare earths firm Northern Minerals Ltd to sell their stakes, the second such intervention in two years as Canberra seeks to protect the company from China-linked investors on national security grounds .

This move follows a similar intervention in 2024, when the government instructed five investors to sell their stakes in Northern Minerals. In the latest case, the Treasury was concerned some parties had breached the order. The Perth-headquartered miner, commenting on the latest orders, said it was considering the measures and would update the market at a later time





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Australia\\'S Government China-Linked Investors National Security Grounds Rare Earths Firm Critical Minerals China\\'S Monopoly Export Controls US Australia Loans Of Support Rare Earth Elements

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