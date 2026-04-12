Australia and US Pledge Over $3.5 Billion for Critical Mineral Projects

Australia and the United States are significantly increasing their investment in critical mineral projects, aiming to diversify supply chains and reduce reliance on China.

Australia and the United States are deepening their collaboration in the critical minerals sector, committing over A$5 billion (US$3.5 billion) to support a range of projects. This represents a significant increase from the initial agreement struck six months prior, underscoring the urgency and strategic importance of diversifying supply chain s and reducing dependence on China , which currently dominates the refining processes for these essential resources.

The funding, channeled through agencies like Export Finance Australia (EFA) and the US Export-Import Bank (EXIM), aims to bolster Australian ventures involved in the development and refining of metals crucial to diverse industries including defense, advanced manufacturing, and the global energy transition. This joint initiative not only aims to support the re-industrialization of the US high-tech manufacturing sector but also seeks to counter China's dominance in the export market and ensure supply chain resilience for Western nations. The initial framework agreement, established last October, saw both countries pledge at least US$1 billion each towards an US$8.5 billion pipeline of critical mineral projects across both nations. Australia possesses vast reserves of critical minerals, including rare earths, but China holds a significant advantage in the technically demanding and environmentally complex refining processes. \This renewed commitment demonstrates a concrete effort to translate commitments into tangible action. Australia’s Resources Minister, Madeleine King, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating that the two nations are delivering on the promises made. The funding is specifically directed toward priority projects within Australia that will boost the production of rare earths and other critical minerals. Australia is striving for global leadership in diversifying crucial supply chains for these minerals, recognizing their vital role in both economic prosperity and national security for Australia and its trading partners. The projects receiving financial backing span several vital elements, each playing a critical role in various applications. The aim is to bolster local capabilities in processing resources, creating skilled jobs and securing the supply of these minerals. \Among the significant investments is backing for Tronox Holdings’ rare earth refinery project. The project, supported by letters of support and interest from EFA and EXIM worth a combined A$849 million, will leverage the company’s existing mining and processing capabilities to produce mixed rare earth carbonate, containing both light and heavy rare earth elements. Furthermore, the agencies have committed up to A$1 billion in combined support for Ardea Resources’ Kalgoorlie Nickel Project in Western Australia. The collaborative funding framework also extends to other projects including Alcoa's Gallium Recovery Project, Arafura's Nolans Rare Earths Project, and ventures involving graphite, magnesium, and tungsten. The Australian government has also indicated support for projects focused on minerals such as vanadium and scandium, signaling a broad and strategic approach to bolstering the critical minerals supply chain. This comprehensive approach reinforces the commitment of both Australia and the US to build a more resilient and diversified global market for these critical resources, paving the way for a more secure and sustainable future





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