The Aurus Senat limousine, owned by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, highlights the strong friendship between Malaysia and the Russian Federation. The model is known for its high-level security features and is rarely exported outside the Russian Federation. His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim visited the Museum of the Special Purpose Garage in Moscow to appreciate the collection of unique cars and motorcycles during his trip for the Victory Day celebration initiated by the Russian government.

KUALA LUMPUR: The ownership of an Aurus Senat limousine by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim , King of Malaysia, has been described as a special honour, reflecting the close ties and strong friendship between Malaysia and the Russian Federation.

According to a post on the King's official Facebook page, Aurus is the official vehicle brand for the top leadership of the Russian Federation, and is frequently used by Russian President Vladimir Putin during official state events and important diplomatic ceremonies. The model is also rarely owned outside the Russian Federation and is not widely exported to international markets.

"Aurus is renowned for its combination of modern technology and high-level security features,” read the post. Earlier on Sunday (May 10), His Majesty consented to visit the Museum of the Special Purpose Garage, which houses a collection of more than 50 unique cars and motorcycles in Moscow. Sultan Ibrahim was received by First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Kirill Alekseevich Lysogorsky, museum director Belikov AV, and NAMI chief executive officer Nazarov FL.

During the visit, His Majesty was also presented with a briefing on the collections displayed at the museum. Sultan Ibrahim arrived in Moscow last Wednesday at the special invitation of the Russian government as a guest of honour for the Victory Day celebration. - Bernam





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Russia-Malaysia Relations Aurus Senat Limousine Museum Of The Special Purpose Garage Sultan Ibrahim King Of Malaysia Victory Day Celebration

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