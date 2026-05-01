Aung San Suu Kyi Moved to House Arrest as Myanmar Junta Grants Amnesty

Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been transferred from prison to house arrest, raising hopes for her well-being amid international concern. The junta's amnesty coincides with a Buddhist holiday, reducing sentences for many prisoners. China has called for her release, highlighting her global significance.

Myanmar 's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been transferred from prison to house arrest , according to reports from local media on Thursday. The move follows a decision by President Min Aung Hlaing to commute the remaining portion of Suu Kyi's prison sentence, as confirmed by broadcaster Channel News Asia, which cited a statement from the presidential office.

State broadcaster MRTV released a photograph showing Suu Kyi seated on a wooden bench across from two uniformed officers, marking the first public image of her in an extended period. This development comes after years of limited contact with the outside world, raising concerns about her well-being. Activists in Myanmar had recently intensified calls for authorities to provide evidence of her survival, prompting international attention.

Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesman in New York, described the transition as a meaningful step toward fostering conditions for a credible political process. Suu Kyi, now 80, was detained following the military coup in February 2021, which brought the junta to power. She was subsequently sentenced to a lengthy prison term, adding to her history of political persecution.

Previously, she endured 15 years of house arrest in Yangon, where she gained global recognition for her non-violent resistance against the junta, culminating in her receiving the Nobel Prize in 1991. The military junta in Myanmar has a history of releasing prisoners in large numbers during major holidays. On Thursday, authorities announced a sweeping amnesty in observance of a Buddhist holiday, reducing sentences for many inmates by one-sixth.

Meanwhile, China has expressed hope that the new Myanmar government will soon release the international icon, emphasizing their desire for her well-being. The situation remains a focal point for human rights advocates and international observers, who continue to monitor developments closely





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