Audi Q7: A Bulky Beast with Advanced Lighting Technology

The new Audi Q7, now in its third generation, has a unique design language that takes Ingolstadt's outgoing bloated design to a whole new level. It comes with multiple grilles, advanced lighting technology, and a modern cabin influenced by the Audi Q9. The SUV offers a spacious boot with 806 litres of space.

The new Audi Q7 , which has been around since 2005, is now entering its third generation . It shares similarities with the larger forthcoming Audi Q9 but has a unique design language .

The SUV has a bulky and bloated appearance, with muscular haunches and wheels up to 23 inches in diameter. It comes with multiple grilles, including hexagonal 'singleframe' grilles and large air intakes. The lighting technology is advanced, with optional matrix LED headlights and grille inserts that can be illuminated. The cabin is influenced by the Audi Q9, with a modern MMI panoramic display setup and powered air vents.

The SUV offers five or seven seats, with a six-seater option with second-row captain's chairs. It has a spacious boot with 806 litres of space





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Audi Q7 Third Generation Design Language Bulky Beast Advanced Lighting Technology Modern Cabin Spacious Boot

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