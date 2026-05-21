Auckland FC vs Sydney FC: New Zealand's First A-League Championship?

Auckland FC will bid to become the first New Zealand team to win an A-League championship by beating Sydney FC in the Grand Final on Saturday. Few clubs compete in foreign domestic leagues and fewer still go on to win them, though there are notable exceptions. AS Monaco have claimed eight titles in France's Ligue 1 while Northern Ireland's Derry City have won the league twice in the Republic of Ireland. Auckland will look to emulate them in just their second A-League season when they host the Sky Blues at a sold-out Mount Smart Stadium.

Auckland FC will bid to become the first New Zealand team to win an A-League championship by beating Sydney FC in the Grand Final on Saturday.

Few clubs compete in foreign domestic leagues and fewer still go on to win them, though there are notable exceptions. AS Monaco have claimed eight titles in France's Ligue 1 while Northern Ireland's Derry City have won the league twice in the Republic of Ireland. Auckland will look to emulate them in just their second A-League season when they host the Sky Blues at a sold-out Mount Smart Stadium.

Coach Steve Corica, formerly a Sydney FC favorite, said there was a resolve in his group to prove people wrong. As a player, the former Australia midfielder scored the only goal in Sydney's 2006 A-League Grand Final win. Patrick Kisnorbo, whose Melbourne City team defied Sydney's bid for an unprecedented third successive title in 2021, will now look to bring the league's most successful club a record-extending sixth championship.

Sydney, renowned for playing villainous dream wreckers, are unbeaten in their last seven games, including a 2-2 draw against Auckland in a thriller at Sydney Football Stadium a month ago. Ben Garuccio, Sydney's left back, is gunning for an A-League title at a third club, after winning back-to-back Grand Finals with Melbourne City (2021) and the now-defunct Western United (2022).

His 17-year-old teammate Akol Akon, a winger with South Sudanese heritage, will hope to become the league's youngest Grand Final winner for a team peaking at exactly the right time





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A-League Grand Final Sydney FC Auckland FC New Zealand Foreign Domestic Leagues Notable Exceptions AS Monaco Northern Ireland's Derry City A-League Championship Steve Corica Patrick Kisnorbo Sydney FC Ben Garuccio Akol Akon

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