Attapeu Authorities Approve Private Companies' Use of 528-ha Land for Cultivated Farming

Attapeu authorities have approved a 30-year concession agreement for a private company to use 528 hectares of land for the purpose of cultivating valuable trees and durian for export. This project is part of efforts to promote modern and sustainable agriculture in southern Laos while supporting the province's broader agricultural development.

VIENTIANE: Attapeu authorities have approved the use of 528 hectares of land for cultivation by private companies in the form of a concession, as part of a land restoration and durian plantation project aimed at turning degraded land into productive agricultural areas.

The agreement was signed on May 15 between the provincial Investment Promotion and Management Committee and six private companies, in a ceremony attended by the Vice Chairman of the Attapeu Administration Committee, Soulivong Aphayvong, and company representatives. Under the 30-year concession agreement, the project will be carried out in Baengvilay and Phonmani villages, where investors plan to restore degraded land through the cultivation of economically valuable trees, particularly durian, for export.

According to the Attapeu News, the initiative is expected to create jobs for local residents, increase household incomes, and contribute to economic growth in the district while supporting the province’s broader agricultural development. The largest portion of the concession area is located in Phonmani village, where 343 hectares have been allocated to four companies. In Baengvilay village, two companies will develop more than 184 hectares.

The project forms part of efforts to promote modern and sustainable agriculture in southern Laos while making greater economic use of degraded land.





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