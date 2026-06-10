Atmospheric Microplastics Found to Trap Heat and Amplify Climate Warming

A new peer-reviewed study by Chinese and US scientists reveals that colored microplastics suspended in the atmosphere absorb sunlight and trap heat, contributing to global temperature rise. The research indicates this effect is 16.2% as potent as black carbon globally but can be several times higher in heavily polluted regions like the Pacific Ocean. The findings call for updated climate models and further global measurements to quantify the impact.

Recent scientific research reveals that microplastics suspended in the atmosphere are contributing to planetary warming and intensifying climate change impacts. A study conducted by scientists from China and the United States, published in a peer-reviewed journal, demonstrates that tiny colored plastic particles absorb sunlight as they are transported by global wind systems.

This absorption traps heat in the atmosphere, adding to the overall temperature rise. Hongbo Fu, an atmospheric scientist at Fudan University and co-author of the study, emphasized at a press conference that the plastic crisis extends beyond the oceans into the skies, urging an update to current climate models to account for this overlooked factor. The research combined laboratory experiments with atmospheric modeling to quantify the heat-trapping effect of airborne plastic pollution.

Findings suggest that on a global scale, these particles possess approximately 16.2% of the warming potential of black carbon, which is recognized as the second most significant contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide. While this global impact appears relatively modest, it becomes substantially more pronounced in regions with high concentrations of plastic debris, such as parts of the Pacific Ocean.

In those polluted areas, the warming influence of atmospheric microplastics can surpass that of black carbon by a factor of 4.7. The existence of nanoplastics and microplastics-ranging in size from one billionth to one millionth of a meter-in the atmosphere has been established by prior studies. These particles originate from the breakdown of larger plastic waste. As plastic litter accumulates on land and washes into the oceans, prolonged exposure to solar radiation fragments it into increasingly smaller pieces.

Eventually, wind currents lift these minuscule particles into the air, where they become entrained in atmospheric circulation patterns and can remain aloft for extended periods. While the pervasive environmental and health consequences of plastic pollution are extensively documented, earlier research largely assumed that airborne microplastics had a negligible effect on global warming because white-colored plastics reflect sunlight.

However, the new work from Fudan University challenges that assumption by revealing that the majority of plastic particles detected in the atmosphere are colored and consequently absorb rather than reflect solar radiation. Drew Shindell, a climate scientist at Duke University and co-author, noted that their experiments provide precise measurements of sunlight absorption across different plastic colors. He explained that atmospheric plastic particles are either inherently dark or become darker through aging processes, leading to a net warming effect.

The warming influence of atmospheric microplastics is particularly acute in zones where plastic pollution accumulates. The researchers specifically point to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch-a Texas-sized mass of debris located between California and Japan-as a hotspot where particles exhibit heightened climate impacts.

Moreover, extreme weather events such as typhoons and tropical cyclones can create temporary atmospheric hotspots by suspending larger quantities of plastic particles in the air. For example, the study cited a 2023 super typhoon that triggered a nearly 51% spike in atmospheric nanoplastics concentration. The scientists caution that while such event-driven increases can be substantial, their climatic effects are likely intense but short-lived within the immediate region.

A critical uncertainty that remains is the precise quantification of overall warming attributable to plastic. This difficulty stems from the challenges of measuring global atmospheric particle concentrations and accurately determining the rates at which plastics are emitted from oceanic and terrestrial sources into the air. Shindell stressed the urgent need for comprehensive worldwide measurements to better characterize the abundance and distribution of atmospheric microplastics.

Without such data, integrating this factor into climate projections remains an incomplete endeavor, leaving a blind spot in our understanding of the full drivers of climate change





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