Atletico Madrid's Johnny Cardoso to undergo surgery on right ankle, World Cup hopes dashed

Atletico Madrid's United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso will undergo surgery on his right ankle, dealing a significant blow to his hopes of playing at next month's World Cup. The 24-year-old sustained the injury during training last Thursday, resulting in a severe sprain that has affected the joint. The latest setback for Cardoso, whose debut season at Atletico has been hampered by injuries, comes as the U.S. co-hosts the tournament alongside Mexico and Canada, already facing injury concerns with Captain Christian Pulisic recently missing matches for AC Milan with a muscular problem, while Olympique de Marseille winger Tim Weah and Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Tanner Tessmann have also been sidelined.

Jun 10, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Switzerland defender Nico Elvedi (4) blocks the kick of United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso (15) during the first at Geodis Park.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images May 11 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid's United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso will undergo surgery on his right ankle, the LaLiga club said on Monday, dealing a significant blow to his hopes of playing at next month's World Cup.

"Cardoso sustained the injury during training last Thursday, resulting in a severe sprain that has affected the joint," Atletico said in a statement. It is the latest setback for Cardoso, whose debut season at Atletico has been hampered by injuries. The 24-year-old also saw limited action during the March international window, playing only 45 minutes in a friendly against Belgium.

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino is expected to name his 26-man World Cup squad later this month, with the co-hosts already facing injury concerns. Captain Christian Pulisic recently missed matches for AC Milan with a muscular problem, while Olympique de Marseille winger Tim Weah and Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Tanner Tessmann have also been sidelined.

The U.S., who co-host the tournament alongside Mexico and Canada, will play Senegal on May 31 and Germany on June 6 in warm-up matches before opening their Group D campaign against Paraguay in Inglewood, California, on June 12





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Johnny Cardoso Atletico Madrid World Cup Surgery Right Ankle Severe Sprain U.S. Coach Mauricio Pochettino Christian Pulisic AC Milan Muscular Problem Tim Weah Tanner Tessmann World Cup Squad Group D Senegal Germany Inglewood California Paraguay

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hantavirus-hit cruise ship heads to Canary Islands for mass evacuation, WHO to coordinateMADRID, May 10 — A cruise ship hit with a deadly hantavirus outbreak is headed for Spain’s Canary Islands, where most of the nearly 150 people on board will be evacuated and...

Read more »

Cruise ship with deadly hantavirus outbreak reaches Canary Islands as mass evacuation beginsMADRID, May 10 — A cruise ship hit with a deadly hantavirus outbreak arrived in Spain's Canary Islands today, where most of the nearly 150 people on board will be evacuated...

Read more »

Final evacuation flights set to leave Canary Islands after deadly hantavirus outbreak aboard cruise shipMADRID, May 10 — The final evacuation flight for occupants of a cruise ship struck by a deadly hantavirus outbreak that has sparked international alarm will leave the Canary...

Read more »

Barcelona seal back‑to‑back La Liga crowns with 2–0 Clasico win that leaves Real Madrid trophylessBARCELONA, May 11 — Barcelona secured their 29th Spanish league title after beating Real Madrid 2-0 in the Clasico yesterday.Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres struck in the first...

Read more »