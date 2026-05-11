Atletico Madrid's Johnny Cardoso to undergo surgery on right ankle, World Cup hopes dashed

Atletico Madrid's United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso will undergo surgery on his right ankle, dealing a significant blow to his hopes of playing at next month's World Cup. The 24-year-old sustained the injury during training last Thursday, resulting in a severe sprain that has affected the joint. The latest setback for Cardoso, whose debut season at Atletico has been hampered by injuries, comes as the U.S. co-hosts the tournament alongside Mexico and Canada, already facing injury concerns with Captain Christian Pulisic recently missing matches for AC Milan with a muscular problem, while Olympique de Marseille winger Tim Weah and Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Tanner Tessmann have also been sidelined.
Jun 10, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Switzerland defender Nico Elvedi (4) blocks the kick of United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso (15) during the first at Geodis Park.
Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images May 11 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid's United States midfielder Johnny Cardoso will undergo surgery on his right ankle, the LaLiga club said on Monday, dealing a significant blow to his hopes of playing at next month's World Cup.
"Cardoso sustained the injury during training last Thursday, resulting in a severe sprain that has affected the joint," Atletico said in a statement. It is the latest setback for Cardoso, whose debut season at Atletico has been hampered by injuries. The 24-year-old also saw limited action during the March international window, playing only 45 minutes in a friendly against Belgium.
U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino is expected to name his 26-man World Cup squad later this month, with the co-hosts already facing injury concerns. Captain Christian Pulisic recently missed matches for AC Milan with a muscular problem, while Olympique de Marseille winger Tim Weah and Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Tanner Tessmann have also been sidelined.
The U.S., who co-host the tournament alongside Mexico and Canada, will play Senegal on May 31 and Germany on June 6 in warm-up matches before opening their Group D campaign against Paraguay in Inglewood, California, on June 12
Johnny Cardoso Atletico Madrid World Cup Surgery Right Ankle Severe Sprain U.S. Coach Mauricio Pochettino Christian Pulisic AC Milan Muscular Problem Tim Weah Tanner Tessmann World Cup Squad Group D Senegal Germany Inglewood California Paraguay
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship heads to Canary Islands for mass evacuation, WHO to coordinateMADRID, May 10 — A cruise ship hit with a deadly hantavirus outbreak is headed for Spain’s Canary Islands, where most of the nearly 150 people on board will be evacuated and...
Read more »
Cruise ship with deadly hantavirus outbreak reaches Canary Islands as mass evacuation beginsMADRID, May 10 — A cruise ship hit with a deadly hantavirus outbreak arrived in Spain's Canary Islands today, where most of the nearly 150 people on board will be evacuated...
Read more »
Final evacuation flights set to leave Canary Islands after deadly hantavirus outbreak aboard cruise shipMADRID, May 10 — The final evacuation flight for occupants of a cruise ship struck by a deadly hantavirus outbreak that has sparked international alarm will leave the Canary...
Read more »
Barcelona seal back‑to‑back La Liga crowns with 2–0 Clasico win that leaves Real Madrid trophylessBARCELONA, May 11 — Barcelona secured their 29th Spanish league title after beating Real Madrid 2-0 in the Clasico yesterday.Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres struck in the first...
Read more »