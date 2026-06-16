AT&S Announces Up to €2 Billion Expansion in Kulim, Boosting Malaysia's Semiconductor Sector

Austrian semiconductor firm AT&S plans to invest up to €2 billion to expand its manufacturing operations in Kulim, Kedah, a move lauded by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as a vote of confidence in Malaysia's economic policies and digital transformation. The expansion, backed by long-term customer commitments including AMD, will create high-skilled jobs and strengthen Malaysia's position as a regional technology hub.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted that the Austrian company's decision reflects growing international investor confidence in Malaysia , underscoring how clear policies, political stability, good governance and the government's commitment to economic transformation are positioning the country as a leading destination for advanced technology investments and a new regional growth hub.

Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (AT&S) has decided to expand its operations in Kulim, Kedah, through a new investment of up to €2 billion (RM9.4 billion), a move expected to further strengthen Malaysia's semiconductor ecosystem and create high-skilled employment opportunities for Malaysians. Anwar stated that meetings and discussions held in early June have yielded positive results, with AT&S announcing its intention to expand its Kulim operations, reinforcing Malaysia's position as a destination for high-impact technology investments.

He made these remarks in a post on X today, commenting on a statement issued by AT&S on its website. AT&S, a chipmaker, confirmed its commitment to invest between €1.5 billion and €2.0 billion to expand its manufacturing site in Kulim, supported by long-term customer commitments. Anwar emphasized that this development signifies mutual trust and commitment toward the future of Malaysia's digital economy, translating into tangible, high-impact investments.

AT&S chief executive officer Michael Mertin noted that the expansion reflects customers' confidence in the company's capabilities and a shared commitment to long-term profitable growth. He highlighted the company's technological leadership, strong partnerships with global semiconductor players, and proven ability to scale advanced manufacturing facilities, positioning AT&S as the partner of choice for the next wave of growth.

Chief financial officer Gerrit Steen added that the €1.5 billion to €2.0 billion investment is fully supported and financed through long-term customer commitments, structured to support long-term growth while maintaining financial discipline and strengthening the balance sheet and financial flexibility. The expansion of AT&S's Kulim manufacturing site follows agreements with its customer, AMD, and another leading technology company, reinforcing AT&S's strong technological position and deepening its long-standing partnerships with leading semiconductor industry customers.

Building on the successful ramp-up of Plant 1, the expansion includes fitting out the existing Plant 2 structure and constructing a new manufacturing facility for integrated-circuit substrate cores and advanced printed-circuit boards. This substantial investment is poised to enhance Malaysia's semiconductor value chain, attract further high-tech investments, and create numerous skilled job opportunities, aligning with national goals to become a regional hub for advanced technology and digital innovation.

The announcement has been well received as a testament to Malaysia's improving investment climate and its strategic importance in the global semiconductor supply chain





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AT&S Malaysia Semiconductor Investment Kulim Anwar Ibrahim AMD Technology Chipmaker Manufacturing

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