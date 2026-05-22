ASUSTek unveils new Snapdragon-powered AI PC series with enhanced gam...

Malaysian platform introduces Snapdragon X2 Series to deliver superior real-world performance, enhanced gaming support, and on-device AI experiences, making it a stronger choice for instant use.

The new Snapdragon-powered AI PC series from Malaysia's AsusTek extends the SoC lineup with a heavier emphasis on performance, enhanced gaming compatibility, and on-device AI experiences.

It embodies Qualcomm's dedication to delivering ultra-portable and lightweight Windows laptops to meet the demands of real-world usage, multitasking, and multitasking while promoting energy efficiency and long-lasting battery life. In addition, its dedicated NPU capabilities are designed to unlock on-device AI experiences. The Snapdragon X2 Elite platform was first introduced a year ago, which is the company's next-generation ARM-based chip for Windows PCs.

The Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme, which is built on a 3nm process, offers up to 18 Oryon CPU cores, making it Qualcomm's most powerful PC chip to date. The latest Hexagon NPU architecture can deliver up to 80 TOPS of AI compute, resulting in substantial improvements of up to 143% in scalar throughput, 127% in bus bandwidth, 143% in vector throughput, and 78% in matrix throughput compared to the previous generation





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Asustek Snapdragon-Powered AI PC Enhanced Gaming Support On-Device AI Experiences Real-World Performance Ultra Portable Lightweight Windows Laptops AI PC Real-World Multitasking Onion NPU Capabilities Gaming Support Improvements Powerful PC Chip AI-Powered Workflows Next-Generation PC Computing

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