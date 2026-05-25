ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5080 Review: A Solid Choice for Enthusiasts

The ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5080 is a high-end GPU that delivers impressive performance, with a boost clock that ranks it as one of the highest overclocks for a GPU of its class. However, its design and aesthetics come at a price, with a hefty price tag and significant power consumption.

The ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5080 is aGPU that has been out on the market for a while, and its design and aesthetics have garnered significant attention.

Equipped with a quad-fan configuration and a boost clock that ranks it as one of the highest overclocks for a GPU of its class, this card has been on the wishlist of many PC enthusiasts. In this review, we put the Astral RTX 5080 to the test, comparing its performance to the RTX 5080 FE and discussing its design choices and implications for power consumption and temperatures





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ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5080 NVIDIA Geforce RTX 5080 GPU Review Gaming PC Hardware High-End GPU

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