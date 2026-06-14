Asus Launches Ultra-Budget PO102 Bluetooth Speaker with Surprising Specs

Asus has unveiled the Adol PO102, a highly affordable portable Bluetooth speaker priced at just $20, featuring Bluetooth 6.0, IP67 rating, 6W output, and 10-hour battery.

Asus has released a new ultra-budget portable Bluetooth speaker in China, and its spec sheet is surprisingly modern for the price. The Asus Adol PO102 is launching for 139 yuan, which is roughly $20.

This aggressive pricing places it squarely in the entry-level market, yet the feature set rivals many speakers costing twice as much. The exterior is constructed from a combination of a fabric grille and a non-slip silicone shell to provide a better grip. Asus has also integrated a carrying strap into the design so users can attach it to a backpack or hang it up. The speaker is available in three colors: Meteorite Gray, Iris Purple, and Sage Green.

In terms of physical design, the Adol PO102 is built for easy transport. It weighs 200 grams and measures 109.5 by 82.5 by 38mm, making it small enough to carry in a bag or a large coat pocket. For audio output, the speaker delivers 6W of power. This level of output is standard for a device of this size and is generally sufficient for personal listening or small groups.

To expand the audio setup, the Adol PO102 supports TWS pairing. This allows users to link two identical units together for stereo sound or network multiple compatible speakers for a broader audio setup. Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 6.0, which provides a standard 10-meter wireless range. The speaker also includes Auracast broadcast audio support, a feature that allows audio to be shared wirelessly across multiple compatible devices at the same time.

For users who prefer not to rely on a smartphone or an internet connection, the speaker includes a microSD (TF) card slot for direct, offline music playback. Additionally, it has a built-in microphone to support hands-free phone calls. The device is powered by a 2,600mAh battery. According to Asus, this provides up to 10 hours of continuous playback, assuming the volume is kept at 50%.

When the battery is depleted, it recharges via a USB-C port, with a full charge taking between two and three hours. The speaker carries an IP67 rating. This means it is fully protected against dust ingress and can withstand being submerged in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes. Such durability is rare at this price point and makes the Adol PO102 suitable for outdoor use, including beach trips or poolside listening.

Asus targets budget-conscious consumers who still want modern features such as Bluetooth 6.0 and Auracast. The microSD slot adds extra convenience for offline music playback, while the built-in microphone enables hands-free calls without needing to pick up the phone. Overall, the Adol PO102 delivers excellent value for its low price, combining a rugged design, long battery life, and versatile connectivity options in a compact form factor. It is available now in China, and global availability may follow soon





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Asus Bluetooth Speaker Ultra-Budget IP67 TWS

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