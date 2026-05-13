Asus Launches Two New ProArt OLED Displays: PA27USD and PA32USD

ASUS is releasing two new ProArt OLED monitors, the PA27USD and PA32USD, which feature an exceptional contrast ratio, a high refresh rate, and HDR technologies. Both monitors also support HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1, providing compatibility with future peripherals. With their versatile connectivity options, these displays can be used for connection to tablets, laptops, and other devices for a seamless setup. The high-quality displays offer amazing visuals for creators and professionals, making them suitable for content creation, graphic design, and visual editing.

Less than a week after launching its New ROG Strix OLED monitor, ASUS is launching two new ProArt OLED displays. The two models, PA27USD and PA32USD , feature identical features and technologies, including a QD-OLED panel, maximum brightness of 1000 nits, a 240Hz refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1 support.

ASUS is also partnering with Adobe to provide a free three-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Substance 3D, Adobe Stock, and Acrobat Standard. The ProArt PA27USD will be available starting from the end of July, while the pricing for the PA32USD remains unknown, as ASUS Malaysia will announce it soon





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ASUS Proart OLED Display PA27USD PA32USD QD-OLED Panel 1000 Nits Brightness 240Hz Refresh Rate HDR Technologies Dual Thunderbolt 4 Ports HDM 2.1 With 4K@240Hz Up To 96 Power Delivery Over A Single Cable Four-Month Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription Adobe Substance 3D Adobe Stock And Acrobat Standard Availability Starting From The End Of July Pricing Not Yet Announced By ASUS Malaysia

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