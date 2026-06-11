Asus Launches ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDN Monitor with Samsung Tandem RGB QD-OLED Panel

Asus has introduced the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDN, a 34-inch curved gaming monitor featuring an updated Samsung Tandem RGB QD-OLED panel with a standard RGB stripe layout to reduce text fringing. Priced at $1,299, it offers a 3440x1440 resolution, 360Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time. New BlackShield film improves black levels in bright environments and adds scratch resistance. A proximity sensor aids burn-in prevention by turning off the display when users step away. Connectivity includes DisplayPort 2.1a, dual HDMI 2.1, USB-C with 90W power delivery, and a built-in KVM switch.

Asus has released the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDN, a 34-inch curved gaming monitor that updates its ultrawide lineup for 2026. First shown at CES earlier this year, the monitor is now available in the US for $1,299.

The monitor comes with the latest Tandem RGB QD-OLED panel from Samsung. Instead of the triangular sub-pixel layout found on older QD-OLED displays, this monitor uses a standard RGB stripe arrangement. This is a practical update because it helps fix the text fringing issues that often make OLEDs frustrating to use for regular desktop work and reading. The screen features a standard 1800R curve, a 3440 x 1440 resolution, a 360Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time.

Asus is also using a new anti-reflective coating it calls BlackShield film. The company says this makes the screen more resistant to scratches, but more importantly for daily use, it is designed to keep black levels looking dark in bright rooms. Older QD-OLED panels tend to look slightly purple when ambient light hits the screen, so this coating aims to reduce that effect.

For HDR content, the monitor reaches a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color space. To help prevent OLED burn-in, Asus included a custom heatsink and a proximity sensor built into the monitor. If you get up and walk away from your desk, the sensor notices and turns the screen black to protect the panel, waking the display back up when you return. The port selection covers the bases for a modern high-end setup.

It includes DisplayPort 2.1a with 80Gbps of bandwidth, meaning it can run the full 1440p resolution at 360Hz without needing display stream compression. You also get two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB-A hub, and a USB-C port that handles video while providing 90W of power to charge a laptop. There is a built-in KVM switch as well, allowing you to share one keyboard and mouse between two computers





gizmochina / 🏆 18. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Asus ROG Swift OLED Monitor Gaming Monitor Samsung QD-OLED Tandem RGB Ultrawide Curved Display High Refresh Rate HDR Burn-In Prevention Proximity Sensor Blackshield Displayport 2.1 USB-C

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra: The Ultimate Portable WorkstationDiscover why the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is the perfect laptop for modern work environments. With its slim profile, robust structure, and advanced features, this laptop is designed to adapt to your changing work needs.

Read more »

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra Launches With Tandem OLED Display, Haptic TouchpadAfter a month of waiting, ASUS has officially launched the ExpertBook Ultra, the company's latest flagship business laptop.

Read more »

Honor Win Pad Mini gaming tablet with 8-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite-series chip in the worksHonor may launch the Win Pad Mini with an 8-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite-series chip, and a large battery alongside Win 2 phones.

Read more »

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra: A Flagship Business Laptop for ProfessionalsThe ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is a premium laptop designed for professionals who require a balance between performance, portability, and durability. It offers a sleek and professional appearance, a durable build, and a range of features that cater to the needs of busy professionals.

Read more »