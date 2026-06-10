ASUS ExpertBook Ultra: The Ultimate Portable Workstation

Discover why the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is the perfect laptop for modern work environments. With its slim profile, robust structure, and advanced features, this laptop is designed to adapt to your changing work needs.

Finding the perfect work laptop can be a daunting task, but it doesn't have to be. Enter the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra, the brand-new laptop designed to adapt to modern work environments.

The laptop measures just 10.9mm thin and weighs as little as 990g, making it easy to slip into a bag and carry throughout the day. Its chassis is constructed from CNC-machined aerospace-grade magnesium-aluminium alloy, providing a precise yet robust structure. The ExpertBook Ultra features ASUS' Nano Ceramic Technology with 9H durability for improved scratch and stain resistance. It has also passed MIL-STD-810H testing, making it well-equipped to withstand extreme temperatures, shocks, vibrations, humidity, dust, and more.

Under the hood, the portable machine can have up to 64GB of 9600MT/s LPDDR5X and comes with the flagship Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 processor for ultra-fast performance. The laptop is also equipped with a 14-inch 3K 120Hz Tandem OLED touch screen, capable of delivering accurate colours alongside dazzling brightness levels of up to 1,400 nits in HDR. The machine is also an absolute joy to work on thanks to its incredibly smooth keyboard and new haptic touchpad.

The laptop features six I/O ports, including 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 2x USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI, and an audio jack, more than enough to meet your daily connectivity needs. Additionally, the laptop comes with ASUS ExpertLumi, an intuitive light strip that enhances the experience by conveying system status and alerts through subtle, glanceable cues. For increased productivity, the laptop is also compatible with ASUS MyExpert, a feature that allows users to customize their laptop to meet their specific needs





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ASUS Expertbook Ultra Portable Workstation Modern Workflow Intel Core Ultra X7 Series 3 Processor 14-Inch 3K 120Hz Tandem OLED Touch Screen ASUS Expertlumi ASUS Myexpert

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