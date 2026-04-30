Astro Originals’ Psychological Thriller ‘Good Boys Go To Heaven’ Tackles Trauma and Missing Children in Malaysia

Astro Originals’ latest psychological thriller, Good Boys Go To Heaven, explores the harrowing experience of a father whose son goes missing, delving into themes of trauma and societal judgment. Directed by Ariff Zulkarnain and written by Mira Mustaffa, the series features a strong ensemble cast and aims to raise awareness about missing children in Malaysia. Premiering on May 8, the show is a bold step into uncharted territory for local storytelling.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Astro Originals has been a cornerstone for locally rooted storytelling over the past six years, evolving with each generation of creators.

This year, the platform continues to push boundaries with its latest psychological thriller, Good Boys Go To Heaven, directed by Ariff Zulkarnain and written by Festival Filem Malaysia (FFM) award-winning screenwriter Mira Mustaffa. The series marks Astro Shaw’s bold foray into the psychological thriller genre, delivering a narrative that has left audiences both shaken and captivated from the very beginning. The story revolves around Yasser, a father whose worst nightmare comes true when his son, Ahyan, goes missing.

The series delves deeply into the trauma experienced by those affected, exploring how such events impact not only the individuals directly involved but also the people around them. Beyond its compelling premise, the show is supported by a stellar ensemble cast, including Libang Libu, who plays Yasser. Libu admitted that the story moved him to tears upon first hearing it, noting that the topic of trauma and mental health remains largely taboo in the industry.

He emphasized the importance of shedding light on these issues, particularly how those dealing with trauma are often judged by society. Zahirah MacWilson, who portrays Dahlia, described her role as one of the most challenging she has ever undertaken. She shared that reading certain scenes brought her to tears, underscoring the emotional depth required for the part. The cast also features Firdaus Karim, Malek McCrone, Amerul Affendi, Amanda Ang, Sky Iskandar, and young actor Sayf Mikael as Ahyan.

The issue of missing children and trauma is not new, but it remains a pressing concern both globally and in Malaysia. Since 2014, approximately 14,000 cases of missing children have been reported in Malaysia, highlighting the urgency of addressing this issue. Raja Jastina Raja Arshad, head of Astro Shaw and executive producer of the series, stated that the show aims to raise awareness and foster meaningful conversations.

She acknowledged that the series is not easy to watch, but stressed that uncomfortable topics are often the most important to discuss. To ensure responsible storytelling, the team collaborated with experts in child psychology and the medical field. Good Boys Go To Heaven premieres on May 8, with episodes available every Friday at midnight on On Demand, and at 9pm on Astro Ria (CH 104) and Astro Citra (CH 108)





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