Assistant Minister Urges Beluran Farmers on Food Security, Agriculture, and Festival

Datuk Jonnybone J Kurum, Assistant Minister of Industry, Entrepreneurship, and Transport from Sabah, encouraged farmers and fishermen in Beluran, whose population mainly consists of farmers and fishermen, to treat agriculture as a sustainable food supply source.

BELURAN : Sabah Assistant Minister of Industry, Entrepreneurship and Transport Datuk Jonnybone J Kurum urged farmers and fishermen in Beluran to treat agriculture not only as a source of income but also as a sustainable food supply, as the country prepares for possible future disruptions to global food chains.

He said early preparations were important amid ongoing global economic uncertainty and geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East, which could affect international food supply systems. According to him, Beluran - whose population largely comprises farmers and fishermen - has strong potential to contribute towards strengthening food security at the district level.

“I encourage the community to make agriculture a business as well as a source of supply under food security. We want supplies to always be sufficient to face any eventuality in the future,” he told reporters after officiating the 2026 Beluran District Kaamatan Festival celebration, last Saturday.

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Jonnybone J Kurum Beluran Sabah Agriculture Food Security International Food Supply System Strengthening Food Security Beluran District Kaamatan Festival

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