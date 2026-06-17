Asset Managers File for ETFs Tied to New AI Stock Acronym MANGOS After SpaceX IPO

Yorkville America and Corgi Securities have filed with the SEC to launch ETFs linked to the MANGOS acronym, which includes Meta, Nvidia, Alphabet, SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI, amid growing AI enthusiasm.

Just days after SpaceX completed its record-breaking $75 billion initial public offering, sparking a fresh wave of enthusiasm among traders for all things related to artificial intelligence, two asset managers have disclosed plans to launch exchange-traded funds linked to a new AI-focused stock acronym that is generating buzz on Wall Street.

In what ETF market analysts describe as the latest example of concept investing, Yorkville America, the company that manages the Truth Social ETF franchise, and ETF industry newcomer Corgi Securities both filed late on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for permission to roll out new funds pegged to the MANGOS moniker that emerged on social media platforms like X ahead of the SpaceX IPO. The term, which is vying to replace the Magnificent Seven as a way for investors and speculators to view market-leading growth companies, refers to a collection of four public companies-Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Alphabet's Google, and SpaceX-and two private ones, Anthropic and OpenAI, all of which have significant exposure to artificial intelligence.

This development signals just how rapidly the product development cycle is moving in the ETF industry, according to Dan Sotiroff, an analyst at Morningstar. He noted that the proposed funds will be even more concentrated than the Magnificent Seven and heavily exposed to the year's biggest IPOs.

In its filing for the Mango Plus ETF, as well as a variant that would generate additional income for investors, Yorkville America stated it would build a portfolio from some combination of the core MANGOS stocks as well as seven other companies, including Micron and SanDisk, which it believes will also benefit from AI adoption, and which it has dubbed the Parabolic 7. According to its filing, Corgi Securities plans to invest only in the six core MANGOS stocks.

Ed Rumell, head of ETF distribution for Corgi, declined to comment on its plans, citing SEC restrictions on discussing an active filing. The MANGOS acronym is part of a broader trend in the financial industry where asset managers quickly create products based on popular investment themes, often riding the wave of social media hype.

While the Magnificent Seven-which includes Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla-has been a dominant force in the market, the rise of AI has led to a new focus on companies directly involved in artificial intelligence development. SpaceX, despite being a private company, has attracted massive investor interest due to its recent IPO and its involvement in satellite-based internet services, which are considered a key component of AI infrastructure.

Similarly, Anthropic and OpenAI are private firms at the forefront of generative AI research. The proposed ETFs aim to capitalize on this excitement, offering investors a way to bet on the continued growth of AI through a concentrated portfolio.

However, analysts caution that such narrow thematic funds can be highly volatile and may not provide the diversification that many investors need. The SEC filings are still pending approval, and it remains to be seen whether these funds will gain traction among investors or be dismissed as another fleeting trend in the ever-evolving world of concept investing





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