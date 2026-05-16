Assaffal Alian's Proposals for Restoring Autonomy and Enhancing Border Security in Sabah

Parti Warisan Supreme Council member, Assaffal P. Alian, suggested several proposals to restore the balance of power under the Malaysia Agreement 1963, while maintaining border security in Sabah. He emphasized the need for an integrated approach based on shared authority, rather than centralization of power, to restore Sabah's original demands.

The Parti Warisan Supreme Council member, Assaffal P. Alian, hailed the Chief Minister's decision to defer the implementation of the Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) in Sabah , describing it as a constructive step.

He emphasized Sabah's preference for a sovereign approach rather than political confrontation. As a suggestion, he proposed the restoration of executive powers through a review of the Immigration Act amendments, particularly those under Act A985 (1997) and Act A1154 (2002), to return these powers to their original source of authority.

To enhance border security, he also advocated for joint appointments for the Sabah Immigration director, establishing a Sabah Border Security Council, expanding the operational capacity of the Sabah Immigration Department, tabling a White Paper on undocumented migrants and border security, and forming a Select Committee on MA63 and border security in the Sabah State Legislative Assembly





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Sabah Malaysia Agreement 1963 Border Control And Protection Agency Restoring Autonomy Sabah Immigration Department White Paper On Undocumented Migrants Sabah State Legislative Assembly Select Commit Joint Appointments Border Security Council For Coordination Expanding Operational Capacity For Border Secu Recruiting 'Anak Sabah' Personnel Tabling A White Paper On Undocumented Migrants

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