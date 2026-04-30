AsSaadi Family Reunion 2026: Strengthening Bonds Through Tradition and Unity

The AsSaadi Eid al-Fitr Gathering 2026 was a heartwarming event that brought together generations of the AsSaadi family, fostering connections and celebrating their shared heritage. Through activities like lineage tracing, cooking demonstrations, and fashion shows, the gathering reinforced family ties and highlighted the importance of collective support, especially in education and community welfare.

The AsSaadi Eid al-Fitr Gathering 2026, held at Dewan Berjaya, Bukit Kiara Equestrian & Resort, was a vibrant and joyous event that went beyond a typical festive celebration.

It served as a relaxed space for the extended AsSaadi family to reconnect, share stories, and strengthen bonds that may have faded over time. Some attendees met for the first time, while others reunited after years apart. The initial awkwardness quickly dissolved as friendly conversations began, often starting with the question, 'From which branch of the family are you?

' This simple greeting sparked long discussions about family lineage, helping to bridge generational gaps. The President of the AsSaadi Family Association (PFA), Ir. Fuad Abas, explained that the association was established to unite all descendants of Saad, who originated from Hadhramaut, Yemen. Over time, these descendants have grown to the seventh and eighth generations, with many initially concentrated in Kedah before migrating to other states like Selangor.

'Through this association, we aim to foster the concept of ta’aruf, enabling family members to recognize and strengthen ties with one another,' he said. One of the highlights of the event was the 'Tracing AsSaadi Love' activity, where each family branch had to research and complete their lineage. This engaging exercise not only entertained but also gave younger generations the chance to meet aunts, uncles, and cousins they had only heard about in stories.

The gathering also featured various leisurely activities, including cooking demonstrations, family entrepreneur product sales, and a contemporary Malay fashion show showcasing traditional attire like kebayas and baju kurungs. A photo booth was a must-visit spot for capturing cherished moments with loved ones. Adding to the excitement, renowned chef Cef Dr. Liza Zainol, a member of the AsSaadi family, made an appearance. Guests not only enjoyed her culinary expertise but also learned cooking tips in a relaxed setting.

The aroma of the dishes prepared added to the festive atmosphere, making this session one of the main attractions. Significantly, the event brought together family members from diverse backgrounds, from rural dwellers to successful professionals. The Patron of the AsSaadi Family Association (PFA), Datuk Dr. Mohamad Guntur Mansor Tobeng, emphasized that the true strength of the family lies in its extensive network, which spans academics, entrepreneurship, and professional sectors.

He stressed that this strength should be harnessed to support less fortunate family members, particularly in education.

'We don’t want any family member to be left behind or marginalized. Those who are capable must help those in need, as it is our collective responsibility as a family,' he stated. He also revealed that the association is actively raising funds to assist family members in need, especially those who have received university offers but face financial constraints.

At the same time, he urged financially capable family members to contribute, emphasizing that even small donations can have a significant long-term impact on the development and future of the next generation. In this atmosphere, gaps were bridged, and everyone stood on equal footing as one family. The gathering demonstrated that, amid the hustle of modern life, such moments are crucial for reviving family values. It was not just about coming together but truly knowing and appreciating one another.

Ultimately, attendees left not only with memorable photos but also with a stronger sense of unity, knowing that no matter where they came from, they were all part of the AsSaadi family





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