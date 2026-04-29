ASNB Launches 'Pandu Impianmu 2.0' Campaign with RM875,000 in Prizes

Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) introduces the 'Pandu Impianmu 2.0' campaign, offering investors the chance to win prizes, including a BMW 320i M Sport, Proton e.MAS 7, and Proton Bezza units, with a minimum investment of RM500.

Investing is often seen as a path to financial growth, typically yielding returns in the form of dividends. However, what if you could enhance your investment journey with the chance to win exciting prizes?

That prospect certainly adds an extra layer of appeal. Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB), a subsidiary of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), recently launched the 'Pandu Impianmu 2.0' campaign, offering investors a unique opportunity to win substantial rewards simply by investing. The campaign, which began on April 1st, boasts a total prize pool of RM875,000, including a luxurious BMW 320i M Sport as the grand prize, a Proton e. MAS 7, and six Proton Bezza units.

This initiative isn't just about the prizes; it's about encouraging and facilitating investment among a wider audience. The mechanics of the campaign are straightforward. Investors are eligible for a lucky draw entry with a minimum investment of RM500 in any ASNB unit trust. To further incentivize participation, ASNB is offering multiple entries for investments made through its digital platforms – myASNB and its robo-advisor service (RIA).

This means that a RM1,000 investment will receive two entries if made through a branch or agent, but a generous four entries if conducted via myASNB or RIA. The draw is divided into two phases. The first draw, taking place between April 1st, 2026, and September 30th, 2026, will offer a range of prizes, including the coveted BMW 320i M Sport. The second draw, running from April 1st, 2026, to March 31st, 2027, will present another set of attractive rewards.

Crucially, to remain eligible for the prizes, investors must maintain a net investment of at least RM500 throughout the campaign period. This ensures sustained participation and encourages long-term investment habits. Beyond the allure of prizes, the 'Pandu Impianmu 2.0' campaign reflects ASNB’s broader commitment to financial literacy and wealth building. Fadzihan Abbas Mohamed Ramlee, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of ASNB, expressed hope that the campaign will inspire more individuals to begin their investment journey.

He emphasized that investing is accessible to everyone, regardless of background or investment amount, and that the campaign serves as a crucial first step towards cultivating lifelong financial discipline. ASNB believes in empowering individuals to take control of their financial futures by providing educational resources and accessible investment opportunities. This campaign builds upon the success of previous initiatives like 'Kempen Pandu Impianmu,' 'Gen Labur!

' and 'Level-Up,' which collectively offered a total of RM2.74 million in prizes. These ongoing efforts demonstrate ASNB’s dedication to fostering a culture of saving and investment within the community, ultimately contributing to a more financially secure future for all Malaysians. The campaign is a testament to ASNB’s vision of making investment inclusive and rewarding





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