Asian Stocks Struggle Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions, Higher Inflation

Stocks in Asia started the day on the back foot, with talks between Washington and Tehran at a standstill as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation underscored the growing economic toll of the Middle East conflict. Korean shares fell as much as 3.2% before rebounding, while Samsung Electronics shares plunged 5.7% after failing to reach a pay deal with its South Korean labour union. Stocks on Wall Street fell overnight, with the S&P 500 0.2% lower and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.7% after U.S. consumer inflation increased by the most in three years in April. The U.S. dollar index held steady at 98.322, while gold was up 0.1% and bitcoin was 0.2% lower.

SINGAPORE: Stocks started the Asian session on the back foot on Wednesday, with talks between Washington and Tehran at a standstill as hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation underscored the growing economic toll of the Middle East conflict.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.6%, down for a second day as Korean shares fell as much as 3.2% before rebounding. The Korean market has been on a tear in recent weeks, breaching records regularly on an AI-led rally that some traders say was ripe for a pullback.

A hotter-than-expected inflation report and persistent geopolitical tensions reminded investors that sticky prices and elevated energy costs are not going away anytime soon, said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG in Sydney. The conflict in the Middle East remained in a stalemate, as U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he does not think he will need China's help to end the war with Iran, ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.

In Seoul, Samsung Electronics shares plunged 5.7% after the electronics behemoth failed to reach a pay deal with its South Korean labour union on Wednesday, setting the stage for more than 50,000 workers to go ahead with a full strike that threatens to disrupt production of AI and other chips. Stocks on Wall Street fell overnight, with the S&P 500 0.2% lower and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.7% after U.S. consumer inflation increased by the most in three years in April, raising the risk the Federal Reserve will be forced to raise rates earlier than expected.

The U.S. dollar index held steady at 98.322, marking its third consecutive day of gains. Against the yen, the dollar traded 0.1% firmer at 157.77 after the Japanese currency briefly spiked Tuesday on 'rate check' speculation. Gold was up 0.1% at $4,718.4805, while bitcoin was 0.2% lower at $80,508.37 and ether slid 0.4% to $2,275.36. - ReutersTrading ideas: Inari, Maybank, MISC, Meta Bright, Carimin, Kim Teck, MK Land, iCents, UOA, DLMK, Metronic, Irkim, DKSH, Teo Sen





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