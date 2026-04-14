Asian Markets Surge on AI Enthusiasm, Geopolitical Easing, and Gold's Recovery

Asian stock markets experienced a significant upswing, fueled by renewed investor interest in artificial intelligence (AI) and signs of easing geopolitical tensions. The Malaysian market and others across the region saw gains, while gold prices also recovered. Experts highlight the shift from geopolitical risks to corporate income growth and the impact of the US dollar's performance.

Asian stock market s surged as interest in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector once again dominated investor sentiment, supported by signs of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. At the close of trading yesterday, Bursa Malaysia rose 7.60 points to 1,688.12 compared to 1,680.52 the day before. The MSCI Asia-Pacific equity index rose 1.6 percent, while Taiwan's Taiex Index recorded a record high. The South Korean market, a leader in AI investment, also jumped 3.1 percent, erasing losses from the previous Iran-United States (US) conflict. This increase was driven by signals from US President Donald Trump that opened room for negotiations with Tehran, thereby lowering oil prices and easing global inflation concerns.

Dr. Mohamad Idham Md. Razak, Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics and Financial Studies, Faculty of Business and Management, UiTM, said that the recovery of the stock market shows that investors are now more comfortable shifting back to the fundamentals of economic and corporate growth. 'As hopes for de-escalation of the conflict improve, the market will return to focusing on income growth, especially in the technology and AI sectors. The previous rise in crude oil prices did indeed put direct pressure on inflation, but when it starts to decline, production costs are expected to be more controlled. 'This situation provides temporary relief to the equity market, but investors need to be aware that the risk of uncertainty is still high considering that any 'surprise news' could re-trigger drastic price movements,' he told Utusan Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Head of Investments at Syfe Pte Ltd, Ritesh Ganeriwal, said that the market is now shifting its focus from geopolitical risk to corporate income growth. 'As hopes for an Iran agreement improve, the market will return to focusing on income growth and AI. Investors are responding to the path towards peace. Once there is credible de-escalation, the market will move beyond those risks,' he said.

This positive sentiment was also supported by the performance of the S&P 500 Index, which fully recovered from the effects of the conflict, signaling that global risk appetite is recovering. This decline below the US$100 level occurred even though the sea blockade in the Strait of Hormuz had begun, indicating that traders are more optimistic about the potential for diplomatic dialogue compared to supply disruptions.

For the precious metals market, gold prices rose 0.7 percent from last week's low, driven by the weakness of the US dollar, which is now in its longest decline since March 2024. At 9 am, spot gold opened high at US$4,793.40 an ounce (RM609.58 per gram) after hitting a low of US$4,684.70 (RM595.74 per gram) previously. US gold futures for June delivery rose 0.5 percent to US$4,791.70 (RM609.34 per gram).

Commenting further, Idham said that although gold remains the main hedging instrument, its movement is now in a complex situation. 'In an environment of rising inflation, gold is seen as more stable. But when interest rates are high, gold faces competition because it is an asset that does not provide dividend returns. 'This creates a dilemma where investors need to weigh between hedging and higher return opportunities from other instruments such as bonds,' he said.

For other metals, spot silver prices rose 2 percent to US$77.05 an ounce, platinum rose 0.4 percent to US$2,077.72, while palladium fell 0.1 percent to US$1,571.65. In addition, Tastylive Global Macro Head Ilya Spivak expects gold to face resistance around the US$4,850 (RM616.78 per gram) level in the near term if there are no new significant macroeconomic catalysts besides the developments in US-Iran relations





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Asian Markets AI Geopolitics Gold Stock Market

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Soccer-Mahrez strike takes Al-Ahli into Asian Champions League quarters as Al-Hilal exitLONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - A major investor in ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial crypto venture has claimed that the firm 'secretly' implemented a tool to unilaterally freeze and restrict private holdings ⁠of its WLFI token.

Read more »

AFC announces ‘landmark’ expansion of Asian Champions League from 24 to 32 teamsKUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The Asian Champions League is set to expand from 24 to 32 teams, the region’s governing body for football said Tuesday, adding it will “promote...

Read more »

Electric Vehicle Sales Surge in Southeast Asia Amidst Rising Fuel PricesElectric vehicle sales are booming in Southeast Asia as consumers, facing soaring fuel costs due to the Middle East war, increasingly turn to EVs. Manufacturers like Vietnam's Vinfast and Chinese companies are benefiting from the shift, with consumers prioritizing cost savings. Surges in sales, increased showroom traffic, and a shift from gasoline to electric vehicles are evident across the region, including at events like the Bangkok Auto Show.

Read more »

Airlines Face Crisis Amid Fuel Price Surge and Iran ConflictAirlines worldwide are grappling with escalating costs, fuel supply issues, and route disruptions due to the Iran conflict. Carriers like Qantas, Lufthansa, and Virgin Atlantic are feeling the strain, with some considering grounding planes and reducing staffing. Increased fuel prices and route changes are leading to higher fares and financial pressures.

Read more »

Asian markets firm on hopes of Middle East war resolutionLONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - A major investor in ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial crypto venture has claimed that the firm 'secretly' implemented a tool to unilaterally freeze and restrict private holdings ⁠of its WLFI token.

Read more »

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™: Glow-N-Fire Roars into Malaysia for Asian DebutThe world-renowned Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ show is set to make its Asian debut in Malaysia in October 2026. This exciting event will feature fan-favorite monster trucks, new stunts, and a VIP Pre-Show Experience. Tickets go on sale April 16th.

Read more »