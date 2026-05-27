Asian Markets Rise Amid Cautious Optimism Over US-Iran Truce; Oil Remains Elevated

Asian shares climbed on Wednesday as investors monitored the fragile US-Iran ceasefire, with oil prices staying near $100. Markets are pricing in positive outcomes but remain wary of setbacks. The Japanese Nikkei hit a record high on US AI optimism. Currency moves were mixed, with the dollar stable. Iran accused the US of ceasefire violations, while diplomatic efforts continue. Central bankers' comments are awaited for inflation impact.

Asian shares rose broadly on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, as investors weighed the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran while oil prices remained elevated near $100 per barrel.

The cautious optimism in equity markets was tempered by geopolitical risks and uncertainty over whether the truce would hold, with Iran accusing the U.S. of violating the agreement. Traders are now looking for more concrete signals from diplomatic talks that have been ongoing for weeks, aiming to bring a lasting halt to the three-month-long conflict that has disrupted global energy markets and fueled inflation fears.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1.2%, reflecting a broad-based rally across the region, while Japan's Nikkei share average surged 1.8% to hit a record high, following Wall Street's all-time peaks driven by optimism over artificial intelligence. The U.S. markets had reopened after a holiday, and the positive sentiment spilled over into Asia, though many analysts cautioned that the rally may be running ahead of fundamentals.

The yen remained under pressure against the dollar, trading near 159 per dollar, as the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy stance, diverging from the hawkish tilt of other major central banks. The dollar index was little changed at 99.09 after a slight gain in the prior session, with the euro edging up to $1.1638.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's dollar was lower ahead of an expected interest rate hold by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which is widely anticipated to keep its key rate at 2.25% as it assesses the impact of the geopolitical tensions on the domestic economy. The Australian dollar also faced pressure as investors awaited the release of consumer price data for April, which could influence the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy path.

In commodities, oil prices eased slightly from their recent highs, with U.S. crude falling 0.89% to $93.05 a barrel and Brent declining 0.52% to $99.06, but both remained close to levels that could exacerbate inflationary pressures globally. The pullback followed a near 4% surge in the prior session, driven by supply concerns after Iran's foreign ministry accused the U.S. of a gross violation of the ceasefire following strikes in Iran's southern Hormozgan province.

The U.S. defended its actions as defensive, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that a deal with Tehran could be reached within a few days, though Iran's state news agency reported that Tehran was seeking the release of $24 billion of frozen overseas funds as part of any agreement. Central bankers' comments were in sharp focus as markets sought clarity on how the crisis is shaping the outlook for inflation and interest rates.

At a meeting of central bankers in Tokyo, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda highlighted the looming supply shocks, while European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel advocated for a rate hike in June even if a peace deal is reached, underscoring the persistent inflation risks. The geopolitical tensions have added another layer of complexity to the central banks' efforts to tame inflation, as elevated energy prices feed through to consumer costs.

In other markets, spot gold rose 0.36% to $4,522.14 an ounce, benefiting from safe-haven demand, while copper gained 0.46% to $13,686.50 a metric ton. Cryptocurrencies were subdued, with bitcoin falling 0.18% to $75,883.90 and ether nearly flat at $2,075.39. The overall mood in markets remains one of cautious optimism, but as analyst Kyle Rodda of Capital.com noted, a lot of good news is already priced in, leaving room for disappointment if the diplomatic efforts fail to yield a comprehensive agreement.

Investors will continue to monitor developments in the U.S.-Iran talks, as well as upcoming economic data and central bank speeches, for further direction





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