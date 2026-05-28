Asian Emerging Markets Retreat on Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge

Asian emerging market stocks fell sharply as renewed U.S.-Iran strikes raised fears of oil supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, sparking inflation concerns and prompting a risk-off sentiment that reversed recent AI-fueled gains in regional markets.

Asian emerging market equities experienced a significant retreat from recent record levels on Thursday, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Renewed air strikes between the United States and Iran intensified concerns about a broader conflict and potential disruptions to global oil supplies through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

The MSCI index of Asian emerging market stocks fell by more than 2%, marking its most severe single-day decline in over a week. This downturn was particularly pronounced in technology-heavy markets tied to artificial intelligence investments, with South Korea's KOSPI and Taiwan's benchmark index both seeing substantial swings after hitting all-time highs earlier in the session. Singapore's FTSE Straits Times index dropped approximately 0.7%, while Thailand's SET index and the Philippines' main benchmark shed between 1% and 1.8%.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index managed to remain flat, showing some resilience among the region's larger economies. Analysts noted that markets had grown overly optimistic regarding geopolitical developments and were now correcting as investors awaited concrete diplomatic progress rather than speculative headlines. The surge in oil prices following the renewed hostilities has raised inflationary pressures across oil-importing developing nations.

Countries dependent on energy imports face strained current accounts and potential currency depreciation, prompting several central banks in the region to adopt a more hawkish monetary stance to stabilize their currencies. The dollar index rose to a one-week high, reflecting a flight to safety that pressured Asian currencies. The Philippine peso weakened to 61.61 against the dollar, nearing its historical low, while the Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit also declined.

The South Korean won slightly eased after the Bank of Korea kept interest rates unchanged but signaled a more cautious outlook. This environment of heightened risk aversion contrasted sharply with the preceding days of rallies fueled by enthusiasm for AI-related investments, especially in semiconductor and tech stocks prevalent in South Korea and Taiwan. Market dynamics were further complicated by domestic policy considerations.

Taiwan's stock exchange is reportedly evaluating an extension of trading hours to better capture the ongoing AI-driven rally and attract more inflows into emerging markets. However, the immediate reaction to Middle East developments overshadowed these structural initiatives. The interplay between strong sector-specific momentum and broader geopolitical risk underscores the fragile balance in current financial markets. Investors remain torn between the transformative growth potential of technologies like artificial intelligence and the persistent uncertainty surrounding international relations and global monetary policy.

The swift reversal from record highs demonstrates how quickly sentiment can shift in the face of external shocks, even in markets riding powerful thematic waves. The situation remains fluid, with traders closely watching for any signs of de-escalation in the Middle East or further tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve as it grapples with its own inflation trajectory





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Asian Stocks Emerging Markets Geopolitical Risk Oil Prices Strait Of Hormuz Inflation Central Banks Currency Depreciation AI Investments South Korea Taiwan Philippines Thailand

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