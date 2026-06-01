Asia's Factory Activity Expands in May as Firms Stockpile Amid Middle East Conflict

Private surveys show manufacturing growth across Asia in May, driven by stockpiling to mitigate supply risks from the Middle East war, with China, Japan, South Korea, and other economies posting PMI readings above 50.

Asia 's factory sector maintained its expansionary momentum in May, driven by companies stockpiling goods to hedge against potential supply disruptions stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Private surveys released on Monday revealed that manufacturing activity grew across most major economies in the region, with China's private sector gauge remaining in positive territory for the sixth consecutive month and South Korea's index hitting its highest level in five years. The data underscores a region-wide effort to build buffers against the economic fallout of the war, which has already begun to strain global energy supplies and elevate input costs for manufacturers.

The findings come after the heads of the International Energy Agency, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and World Trade Organization issued a joint warning that the conflict is disproportionately affecting vulnerable economies and threatening to derail the global economic recovery. The Caixin China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, eased slightly to 51.8 in May from 52.2 in April, but still exceeded analysts' expectations of 51.6 and remained above the 50-threshold separating expansion from contraction.

This contrasted with an official survey released earlier, which indicated that factory activity in the world's second-largest economy had stalled as new orders contracted and input costs continued to climb. In Japan, the manufacturing PMI stood at 54.5 in May, a slowdown from April's more than four-year high of 55.1, yet firms reported the sharpest rise in input costs since September 2022 due to higher raw material prices linked to the Middle East war.

Annabel Fiddes, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that the current expansion is partly fueled by stock building among manufacturers and their clients, as companies seek to safeguard against product shortages and mitigate price risks driven by the conflict. South Korea's PMI surged to 54.8 in May, up from 53.6 in April, marking its highest reading since March 2021.

This reflects firms' urgency to secure supplies amid shipping disruptions caused by the war between the US and Iran, which began in late February. The conflict has upended global trade, rattled financial markets, and raised concerns about energy supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for oil and gas shipments. Elsewhere in Asia, Vietnam's factory PMI rose to 52.8 from 50.5 in April, while Taiwan's index climbed to 56.1 from 55.3.

The Philippines also saw its PMI increase to 50.8 from 48.3 in April, indicating a return to expansion. These figures collectively highlight the resilience of Asia's manufacturing sector in the face of geopolitical tensions, though the sustained rise in input costs and supply chain uncertainties pose risks to the region's growth outlook





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